This is not the first time a Republican administration has considered allowing it. If the past is any indication, environmentalists have a messy fight on their hands—one they already fought, and won, more than a decade ago.

Here’s a sampling of sewage news from the past month alone. Nearly 8 million gallons of combined rainwater and untreated sewage spilled into New York’s Genesee River, and more than 4 million gallons of the same spilled in Baltimore. The Willamette River in Oregon was polluted with 1.3 million gallons of partially treated sewage, and, a few days later, with an “unknown amount” of raw sewage. A report last week from nine water conservation groups stated that between 28.8 million and 46.2 million gallons of sewage spilled in Alabama in 2016. “What these statistics show is there are [sanitary sewer overflows] happening on any given day across the state, and we accept that is the case,” attorney Eva Dillard told AL.com. Rainy days are the worst of all.

To prevent these overflows, Trump’s EPA is exploring a process called “blending,” in which treatment plants combine partially treated sewage—in other words, partially free from contaminants—with fully treated sewage. Then, the plants dump the mixture into public waterways. This allows them to get rid of wastewater quickly, which in turn prevents treatment plants from getting flooded and overwhelmed when it rains a lot. The logic is that it’s better to release semi-contaminated water into the environment than raw sewage. Blending, according to the EPA’s press release, also helps “avoid a possible shutdown or damage to the water treatment plant.”

Blending is generally only permitted during very extreme weather—when it’s certain that the sewage systems are going to overflow, said Tom Ballestero, director of the University of New Hampshire’s Stormwater Center. But such certainty is subjective; wastewater treatment plant operators are unsure when they’re allowed to do this. Thus, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is starting a rulemaking process to give guidance on when and how blending can be used. “EPA is taking action on a new rule that will give municipalities much-needed clarity on blending at wastewater treatment plants,” Pruitt said in a statement.

The EPA didn’t offer much more in terms of detail, saying only that they would be reaching out to stakeholders. An agency spokesperson didn’t return a request for comment. But at least one environmental group is worried. “In short, it looks like Pruitt is resurrecting a bad idea from the first George W. Bush administration, which would allow cities to dump partially treated sewage into our waters,” said Larry Levine, the director of urban water infrastructure at the National Resource Defense Council. “This would release harmful bacteria, viruses, parasites and other human pathogens into the water.”