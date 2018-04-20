As Louis Menand noted in a 2007 article in The New Yorker, the opening to China was made possible because of a confluence of interests between Nixon and Chinese leaders Mao Zedong, the chairman of the Communist Party of China, and Zhou Enlai, the country’s premier. Reading Menand’s piece today, as Trump negotiates with Kim, reveals striking parallels.

China, he wrote, “was by no means a world power, and it had just been ravaged by one of the paroxysms of self-destruction that possess totalitarian regimes, Mao’s Cultural Revolution. It had nothing to gain by persisting in its self-imposed isolation and much to hope for from a show of cordial relations with the United States.” Much the same could be said about North Korea today (though, of course, there is little chance of its becoming a global economic power like China). Menand later added, “Mao and [Zhou] wanted to show that they could be taken seriously as statesmen. In Nixon, they found the man to help them, because that’s what Nixon wanted for himself.” That almost precisely describes the dynamic between Kim and Trump today.

Famously insecure, like Trump, Nixon was driven to make a grand diplomatic gesture that would earn him the respect of his critics, especially elite liberals. His gambit was also motivated by a desire to be at the center of a public relations coup. “The conviction that Nixon’s standing depended less on his actions than on their presentation was a bane of his Administration,” Henry Kissinger once observed. “It caused him to seek to embellish his most incontestable achievements, or to look for insurance in the face of even the most overwhelming probability of success. It was the psychological essence of the Watergate debacle.”

Similarly, sources close to Trump have told Axios’ Jonathan Swan of Axios that Trump is seeking a “great man” moment. “He came into office thinking he could be the historic deal maker to bring peace to the Middle East,” Swan argues. “He’s stopped talking about that. There’s very little point. The peace deal looks dead and cremated. But Trump wants to sign his name even larger into the history books, and he views North Korea as his moment.”

Kim is also hungry for a grand achievement to recast himself on the world stage, which is one reason to be hopeful about a genuine breakthrough and friendlier relations with North Korea. Writing in The Washington Post, Yonsei University political scientist John Delury contends that “Kim appears to be ready for serious bargaining now that he is in a strong domestic and international position. Technical success in North Korea’s weapons program helped to consolidate the foundations of power at home while also strengthening his bargaining position internationally.”