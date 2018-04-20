There are a few authentically funny moments in the movie. Most of them are set pieces, as when Renée enters a Coney Island bikini contest and charms the crowd by declaring that “Renée is NOT afraid of returning things for store credit” while shaking her ass. At the movie’s end she tries to burst through a screen but instead just flings herself percussively against it like a pigeon on a plate glass window. There are also a few lines, seemingly improvised, that had the audience squawking. When an absurdly handsome work boss sidles into her bedroom, he has to flick Renée’s signature nude spanx out of the way. “That’s a bandage … for my leg,” she mutters.

The best comic performance comes not from Schumer but Michelle Williams as Avery, the beauty executive whose hamsterish voice holds her back in the workplace. She speaks like some five-year-old elf, but her behavior expands that sound into an extraordinarily funny embodiment. Avery leaps around like a faun in floral dresses, creepily bending to desk level and inclining her head blankly. It’s a terrific portrait of a woman trapped inside a creepy affect.

The premise of I Feel Pretty is promising. The idea is not Shallow Hal—it’s not in principle an exercise in making fun of women who don’t look like supermodels. But there are three problems in the movie’s execution that robbed it of the Moonstruck magic that every surreal romantic comedy aspires to. First, the script is dire. There seems to be a lot of improvisation in the film, as when Zamata has to keep a straight face while Renée acts like she’s Cindy Crawford. But otherwise there is zero Nora Ephron zing. I saw the movie in the kind of theater where people started dancing during the preview for Mamma Mia 2. We were so ready to laugh. Instead one of my friends kept leaning over to hiss objections, while the other fell asleep. The film wastes far too much time on workplace plot exposition and far too much time inside SoulCycle. There are simply not enough good jokes. A palpable chill drifted around the room.

Another big problem is that the magic of I Feel Pretty makes no sense. Why doesn’t she seek any medical attention for her several major head injuries? Why don’t her friends inform her that she still looks the same? If she’s so incredibly hot, why does she pursue a merely nice-looking guy, when it would have been so much funnier to see Renée cavort with some absurd beefcake? She’s also still diffident and anxious when faced with a very handsome man in her delusional period, which makes no sense. When the magic doesn’t work properly in technical terms, it doesn’t work in comedy terms. This world did not feel filled with the wonder of fate and chance and unlikely dreams come true.

The final problem is the one that has raged across social media in the wake of the movie’s trailer release. Amy Schumer is simply not an unattractive woman. There’s no makeover: from the movie’s start she wears nice outfits that show off her great legs. Her lustrous blonde hair bounces. Instead, the idea is, I suppose, that Renée’s self-image has nothing to do with the way she actually looks. It’s all about radical confidence, which will, alone, change your life. The big issue is that I Feel Pretty shows people consistently reacting to Renée as if she is hideous. The SoulCycle people humiliate her. Men ignore her. Receptionists don’t see her. Once she’s “hot,” it’s supposed to be hilarious that she enters the bikini contest and has such confidence. There’s no sense at all that these reactions are the product of her anxiety alone. This person is not hot, the movie’s world says, which structurally undercuts the psychological journey its protagonist is supposed to complete.