Last March, Russian President Vladimir Putin posed for a photo beside a large Arctic glacier. Later, he asserted his country’s claim to the oil underneath it. “Natural resources, which are of paramount importance for the Russian economy, are concentrated in this region,” he said in remarks to Russian state media. Without supporting evidence, Putin claimed that $30 trillion worth of black gold lay beneath his country’s portion of the Arctic. Oil companies from other countries would be welcome to help extract these reserves, he said, but they would be extracted one way or another. And the riches would flow to Russia.

Easier said than done. Putin has long dreamed of reaping profits from Arctic oil. But sanctions, low oil prices, and the weather have proven significant obstacles. Now, with Donald Trump as president, Putin faces yet another potential speed bump—one he didn’t face when Barack Obama was in the White House. He has to compete with the United States for business in the polar region.

Over the last month, Trump has moved to open more of the U.S. Arctic to oil development. On Friday, he took the first step of “an aggressive effort to drill for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, one of the country’s most pristine and environmentally sensitive areas,” according to The Washington Post. The 19 million-acre portion of Alaskan coast had been off-limits to oil developers since 1980, when Congress designated it as protected wilderness. But that changed in December, when Congress passed a tax bill that included a provision allowing drilling in ANWR’s coastal plain. Now, Trump has started the process of leasing that plain to oil and gas companies. He plans to formally issue leases as soon as next year.

This alone wouldn’t be problematic for Russia; there’s enough oil to go around. But at the same time Trump has been making it easier for oil companies to develop in the U.S. Arctic, he’s making it harder for them to develop in Russia’s portion. In early April, he placed tough new sanctions on Russia that targeted some of the country’s richest men—many of them oil executives. Under the terms of the sanctions, American companies cannot conduct business with those men or their companies.