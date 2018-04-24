Any data collection on children under 13, if true, would trigger large fines for Google. But the company has escaped scrutiny amid Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal and the Zuckerberg hearings. YouTube’s abuses aren’t as directly related to Trump and the 2016 election, but they are just as indicative of the problems of mass data surveillance from ubiquitous digital platforms. The same questions being asked of Zuckerberg—whether his company is a monopoly that’s sacrificing privacy for profits—could be asked of Google’s top brass.

The Google empire mines data for the benefit of advertisers to a much more invasive degree than Facebook. Google collects data from 30-50 million major websites through Google Analytics, the most popular platform for measuring website performance. Through Google Search, Gmail, Google Chrome, and Gmail—which are also the most popular products in their respective categories—it knows what you’re looking for, whom you’re speaking to, what you’ve bought (or merely considered buying), and where you’ve been. It also knows where you’re going: Phones running on Android, the Google mobile operating that dominates Apple’s iOS in global market share, provides geo-location data to Google. Even if you don’t have a Google account, the company likely has a profile of you.

Some of the data harvesting scandals particular to Facebook are really attributable to Google. Facebook users who downloaded their data recently, to see what the social media site knew about them, found that it collected phone call and text message information—but only Android phones, not iPhones, enabled that data scrape.

In fact, Android allows any number of apps to pick up data without explaining how it might be used. I’m finding this out in real time, as the owner of a new Android phone. It continually requests turning on location monitoring, making Chrome the default browser, and accessing the camera and microphone through other apps. The iPhone issues similar prompts, but the Android goes further. It sends notifications after I’ve left a restaurant or store, urging me to take a picture or write a review.

Google has previously responded to criticism by promising that human reviewers, algorithmic monitoring, and community self-policing would fix any problems. But last week’s CNN report shows the virtual impossibility of such efforts for an empire of Google’s scale. Its business model, like Facebook’s, leads inevitably to abuse.