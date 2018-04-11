“Frankly, Mark’s social awkwardness—and his confusion over the response to Facemash—had been his greatest defense,” writes Ben Metzrich in The Accidental Billionaires. “The gathered deans had looked at him and listened to his stilted affectation, and they had realized that Mark really wasn’t a bad kid—he just didn’t think the same way other kids did. He hadn’t realized that girls were going to get mad because guys were voting on their appearance.”



Zuckerberg did something similar on Tuesday. He apologized for breaking the trust of his company’s users and of the gathered senators. He emphasized again and again the humble origins of Facebook, which began in his dorm room in Harvard. He made the case that this was all a big misunderstanding—that Facebook was so committed to making the world a better place that it had temporarily lost focus on the ways in which its products could be used for harm. He stressed Facebook’s role in facilitating social change, mentioning #MeToo, March for Our Lives, and Hurricane Harvey relief in his opening statement. He stretched the truth, claiming that the company does not sell its data to advertisers when its entire platform is built for advertisers to use that data to target consumers. Above all, he said that this would not happen again.



Most of the assembled senators seemed to buy this line, in part because many of them didn’t quite seem to understand what Facebook actually does. Between that and the limited amount of time they were given for questioning, the hearings at times had the feel of Zuckerberg explaining the internet to a retirement home. They were confused about Messenger and Instagram, largely ignorant of research suggesting that Facebook is addictive and makes people unhappy. Most problematically, they failed to grasp that its business model basically guaranteed that large-scale invasions of privacy would become the new normal.



That ignorance led to some embarrassing missed opportunities, such as when Senator Bill Nelson of Florida used the example of chocolate—as opposed to, say, a more personal product like underwear—to discuss the company’s rampant use of ad retargeting, in which a user searches for a product online, only to see ads for that product follow them from platform to platform and site to site. Zuckerberg’s response was telling, even if it was the company line: There may be “some discomfort” about ads following you across platforms, he said. But “the overwhelming feedback we get from our community is that people would rather us show relevant content than not.” This, in a nutshell, is Facebook’s line on privacy—that people actually like having it violated.



Faced with tougher questions, Zuckerberg did two things again and again. He made bold claims that artificial intelligence would be able to block misinformation and hate speech—and cure other ills that have afflicted the social network—within “five to ten years.” And, pressed on specifics, he told skeptical senators that he would have someone get back to them—a response that most found more than satisfactory.

