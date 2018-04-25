There are not many stories about nothing, or about the particular pointlessness that childless women sometimes feel. (“Life without children has the quality of waiting on the doorstep of life,” the narrator says.) More common are stories about mothering—either neat, linear narratives that culminate in pregnancy or birth, or, from the last decade, fraught, often fragmentary narratives about the relationship between mothering and writing. Motherhood resembles some of these more recent works in tone and form—it too is self-reflective, probing, and disjointed—but it is preoccupied with a different set of questions: not how to adjust to motherhood, but how to live an unchanged or unchanging life.

A woman’s reproductive life is, in fact, often nonlinear and non-teleological. Think of the woman who is infertile, or the one who doesn’t carry a pregnancy to term, or the one who finally meets the person with whom she most wants to have children, only to realize that, for whatever reason, this person is unable to have children with her. In these cases, time stops, or turns in on itself; the story is interrupted prior to its predetermined conclusion. As the narrator explains, “there is a feeling I have of life standing by, twiddling its thumbs, waiting for me to have a child.”

She, too, is waiting: for internal clarity, or, short of that, for a prophecy to be fulfilled. Over the course of the novel, she sees a psychic, a “spiritual healer or a fraud,” who, for $140, predicts the births of two daughters. Later, she goes to a tarot reader. She continues flipping coins. She also takes some practical steps to intervene in her fate: She gets an IUD, which she quickly removes, then visits a fertility clinic, where she weeps upon learning that her eggs are viable, like “fresh figs.” By this point in the novel, she had hoped that the question of her fertility was a closed one.

Mostly, though, she talks to people: mentors, acquaintances, friends, her mother. On the question of children, there is no consensus or consistency. Marion, a new mother, suggests that the narrator should have a child, then admits that she wants “all of her friends to be married off with babies, like she was.” A classics professor begs the narrator not to have children, then confesses that having a daughter was “the greatest experience” of her life. A white-haired woman at a book reading relates how her 35-year-old daughter, once ambivalent herself, is now “a wonderful mother.” A male friend, a “sort of Marxist intellectual who was committed to not having children,” alludes to Walter Benjamin in order to justify his decision.

When the narrator ages out of reproductive possibility, she is relieved. It feels “like a storm passing over my soul.”

Heti has an ear for conversation, especially conversation among and between women. A group of gossipy friends in Stockholm express unconvincing pity for their one childless friend; “they need someone who they feel their lives are better than,” the narrator observes. Toward the end of the novel, the narrator and her mother talk about the relative importance of children in a woman’s life in an exchange that is bittersweet and lovely. Some of the more didactic or philosophical sections, on the other hand, can sound forced. “Just because you are alive, does not mean you have to give life,” the narrator muses. And, elsewhere, “There’s something threatening about a woman who is not occupied with children. … What sort of trouble will she make?”

These statements are useful as feminist ripostes to the demands of the patriarchy, but they’re less interesting than the words of her peers or the narrator’s reflections on them. “These women are the voice of my conscience,” she writes at one point. On the whole, they are more perceptive than the spiritual healers—and the prophecies they offer come free.

Her mood lifts. She stops fighting with Miles. She walks home, happy, unburdened by the gazes of men. Though she knows that "for a woman of curiosity, no decision will ever feel like the right one," she tells herself that this one—the decision not to have a child—is right. She should have known that this is how the story would end.

It’s an odd kind of resolution, retroactive and thus a bit hard to believe. But perhaps this is as it should be. We affirm our lives in retrospect, tracing routes from one event to the next as if to show a necessary relationship between them. But lives are right and good, if they are right and good, simply because they are what happened—not because other outcomes were impossible, or wrong. As the narrator’s wise friend Robin explains, “It wasn’t a matter of choosing one life over another, but being sensitive to the life that wants to be lived through you”—which, of course, is whatever life you end up living.

Instead of fate, there is contingency reconstructed as narrative. Recognizing this, and refusing to plot out one’s life in advance, is one way to resist the cultural pressures placed on women. “You can’t just say that you don’t want a child,” explains the quiet girlfriend of the Benjamin-quoting Marxist. “You have to have some big plan or idea of what you’re going to do instead. And it better be something great. And you had better be able to tell it convincingly—before it even happens—what the arc of your life will be.” Telling such a story is as impossible as knowing a future self. Heti tells a different story, about waiting, and watching yourself as you do so. It is the stuttering, recursive story of what happened—the arc of a life that goes on.