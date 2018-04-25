Amazon is in a strange place in 2018. On the one hand, it is well on its way to world domination. It remains, even amid a growing “techlash,” one of the most popular companies in the country. On the other, it has found itself in the crosshairs of the president of the United States, who was able to (temporarily) shave off hundreds of millions of dollars in Amazon’s market value with a weeklong barrage of tweets earlier this month. Its dominance, moreover, has become a vulnerability. An emerging bipartisan cohort in Washington, D.C., has made it clear that Big Tech’s long honeymoon with regulators and politicians is coming to an end.

Amazon has prepared for this turbulence. It has, over the last five years, stepped up its lobbying efforts in Washington. In February, Bloomberg reported that the company had “increased lobbying spending by more than 400 percent,” outpacing all of its rivals. Its efforts to influence lawmakers now essentially match those of Google.



Amazon’s American Idol-ish pursuit of a second headquarters can be seen as an extension of its lobbying efforts. Amazon has been labeled a job-destroyer, its low prices driving manufacturers, mom-and-pop stores, and retail chains like Borders and Toys ‘R’ Us out of business. By opening up bids for its second headquarters to cities and municipalities across the country, Amazon is countering that narrative: For only a few billion dollars in tax breaks, the lucky winner would get 50,000 jobs.



But there might be another element to these sweepstakes: Amazon may ultimately try to further influence the government by awarding its HQ2 to Washington, D.C. Such a move would send an unmistakable signal: After conquering Silicon Valley, Washington is next.

