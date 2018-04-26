Meanwhile, Donald Trump soared through the Republican primary promising to create jobs, to put people back to work. Yet in Trumplandia, some jobs matter more than others. Trump’s speeches not only focus on private-sector work but a particularly gendered kind of work. Elly Kugler of the National Domestic Workers Alliance noted to me in the summer of 2017, “He colors some jobs pink and some jobs blue, even though there are women in the manufacturing sector and men in the care sector. They took a bunch of jobs in manufacturing, colored them blue and then x-ed everything else out as a job.”

Trump is not alone in this—we hear endless paeans to the declining middle class as factories and coal mines close. The devastation wrought by these closures is real, and Trump has done little to help (and even abets the destruction of unions that have been most willing to take his side). But the lack of similar attention to public employees—particularly the ones in caring fields—has meant that our picture of economic decline has been skewed, our understanding of the middle class flawed.

What we thought of as the American middle class was built on the back of union jobs in both public- and private-sector employment. Many of those jobs should more properly have been understood as working class. When unions began their gradual four-decade slide in the 1970s, working-class families were propped up by more women entering the workforce, and then by debt: second mortgages, credit cards, and student loans to move up the socioeconomic ladder into the white-collar professions.

As people had to work more and harder to keep up their lifestyles, what Barbara Ehrenreich memorably called the “fear of falling” (the “status anxiety” that has been noted in Trump voters) tightened its grip. The markers of success, as I wrote in my book Necessary Trouble, the suburban home and the degree, became instead millstones making middle-class security impossible.

As a result, we’ve seen a return to protest tactics of the past, as well as increased interest in unions, even in fields, like journalism, where social capital was previously assumed to make up for low wages. We have also seen, on the right, a new middle-class respectability bestowed on white nationalism, as white people seek someone to blame for their changing status. That white supremacists are exploiting the fear of falling to recruit new members is a reminder that getting the story right matters.

But the most significant shift in American politics has not, in fact, been a drift into the arms of white nationalism or reaction. It has, instead, been that more and more people are identifying as working class. Beyond ticking a certain box on a survey, they are coming to an understanding of what we used to call class consciousness. As I write this, graduate students at Columbia University—one of the world’s most prestigious institutions of higher learning—are on the picket lines, walking side by side with building trades workers.

That’s perhaps the most striking thing about the teacher rebellion: It is premised not on middle-class respectability but on working-class solidarity and militancy. Teachers are demanding raises for their colleagues, for, as Arizona teacher Noah Karvelis told me, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, and the people in the front office. They pack bags for their students who need food for the weekend, and in return, those students and their parents have marched alongside them. And they struck, in West Virginia, wearing red bandanas, a salute to the mine wars of the last century.

It is, after all, that struggle that built the thing we called the middle class in the first place. It is the most hopeful sign we’ve seen since Trump’s election.