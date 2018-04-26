A new USDA proposal for hog slaughter factories will damage worker and food safety, experts say. The proposal, which is open for public comment until May 2, would expand a pilot program that allows factories to speed up line processing while removing some federal food safety inspectors from the premises. Factories would have to opt into the expanded scheme, and the ones that choose to do so would have significant freedom to adjust workplace policies as they see fit. Inspection would then be turned over to private company employees, though the USDA’s proposal includes no funding to subsidize the new expense and they may not be trained to the level of federal inspectors. The volume of hogs processed in these factories would increase, meanwhile, and nothing requires those factories to hire more workers to handle the growth.

The USDA claims that the rule wouldn’t harm food safety at all—and as proof, it has provided a risk assessment that hasn’t even undergone peer review. “You have a little bit of the fox guarding the henhouse here, in that the very agency whose tasked with the promotion of American agricultural products is also tasked with regulating the food safety of the meat and poultry industry,” said Debbie Berkowitz, a senior fellow for worker safety and health at the National Employment Law Center. It’s part of the USDA’s remit to set line speeds in factories, a responsibility it must balance with its need to promote American goods. Its proposal would largely benefit large processors, fulfilling one of its goals, but the consequences for workers could be severe.

Meatpacking is already one of the most dangerous professions in America. While a 2016 GAO report found that injuries in the industry declined from 2004 to 2014, workers also under-reported injuries. Overall, meatpacking’s injury rate remained higher than that of manufacturing. Within the meatpacking industry, meat workers—a category that includes workers in hog slaughter factories—also reported higher rates of injury than workers in poultry processing plants. Common injuries include repetitive motion injuries like carpal tunnel, and injuries from exposure to chemicals and pathogens. “They also have high numbers of amputations and knife cuts just because they’re working with knives and scissors and it’s very dangerous and it’s slippery and it’s noisy and it’s fast,” Berkowitz explained.

The specific requirements of line processing—the “disassembly line,” Berkowitz termed it—means there isn’t much room for workers to maneuver. “Let’s take gutsnatchers, for example,” said Mark Lauritsen, director of the packing and food processing division of United Food and Commercial Workers. “If a plant has four gutsnatchers, and it increases line speeds so that it needs five gutsnatchers, is there enough room to have five gutsnatchers in that plant doing that job?” If a plant has no room, and speeds up processing anyway, workers could run into trouble.