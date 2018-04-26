It would be as reductive to call Wendell Berry a conservationist as it would be to call him an essayist. In the 31 pieces collected in The World-Ending Fire: The Essential Wendell Berry, the National Humanities Medal-winning poet, novelist, essayist, conservationist and farmer expounds on topics that range from farming, technology, economics, man’s proper relationship to nature, government, and social movements, to industrial disasters, marriage, the human acquisition of knowledge, drowning, labor, animal husbandry, eating, education, the Bible, Huckleberry Finn, and pleasure. Written between 1968 and 2011, all of the essays are ultimately about the same thing: how to live a rightly-ordered life.

THE WORLD-ENDING FIRE: THE ESSENTIAL WENDELL BERRY by Wendell Berry Counterpoint, 360 pp., $26.00

Berry is not the type of chipper environmentalist who believes that capitalism can persist unabated as long as we install more solar panels. Nor is he the type of cerebral climate catastrophist who considers all action futile, opting instead to mutter into his wine glass about the anthropocene. In his view, the rightly-ordered life respects nature’s ability to give us sustenance and to destroy us, as it brings both the yearly flowering of bluebells and the deadly currents of the flooded Kentucky River. Topsoil is “Christ-like in its passivity and beneficence.” Nature is, in the words of the poet Edmund Spenser, “the greatest goddesse… the ‘equall mother’ of all,” who “knittest each to each, as brother unto brother.’” She operates as God’s deputy to mete out earthly justice. And she has a warrant out for us.

Perhaps it makes sense for a man whose outlook is based on a kind of mysticism to eschew political categories and to be leery of social movements. The World-Ending Fire includes the 1998 essay “In Distrust of Movements,” in which Berry claims that political movements are ineffective because they tend to focus myopically on single issues instead of on structures, and because their language is often co-opted by corporations. He claims elsewhere that large-scale solutions inevitably ignore the particularities of local cultures and local ecosystems. “My own inclination,” he told Sarah Leonard in a 2012 interview for Dissent, “is not to start with a political idea or theory and think downward to the land and the people, but instead to start with the land and the people, the necessity for harmony between local ecosystems and local economies, and think upward to conserving policies such as those of the 50-Year Farm Bill.”

On the whole, this political ambivalence works to Berry’s advantage, allowing him a kind of broad appeal that few anti-capitalists or conservationists enjoy. He has a large conservative and Christian readership that is drawn to his promotion of housekeeping, agriculture, humility, and devotion to community. He is also admired by proponents of farm-to-table eating like Mark Bittman, who calls him “the soul of the real food movement.” Berry and his wife Tanya famously run a farm in Port Royal, Kentucky which relies on horse-drawn plows. In “The Making of a Marginal Farm,” from 1980, he describes “producing nearly everything that we ate: fruit, vegetables, eggs, meat, milk, cream, and butter.” In “The Pleasures of Eating,” from 1989, Berry urges readers to grow and prepare their own food, at least to the extent that it’s possible. “I like to eat vegetables and fruits that I know have lived happily and healthily in good soil, not the products of the huge, bechemicaled factory-fields,” he writes.

