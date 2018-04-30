“Hey, film stars, we’re frum, not frumps,” ran the headline to Michelle St Morris’s 2017 column in the Jewish Chronicle. A Jewish resident of Hendon in North London, St Morris was cross about the filming of Disobedience going on in her community. The movie, which was released this month, stars Rachel McAdams as Esti, an Orthodox Jewish woman, and Rachel Weisz as Ronit, the prodigal daughter who returns home after her father, the rabbi, dies. She left the fold after a teenage entanglement with Esti and has not been home since. Now a non-Orthodox photographer in New York, she returns to find Esti married to Dovid. The trio had been best friends as kids. Ronit’s return threatens the equilibrium of the marriage and the honor of her father’s mourning.

“Frum” is a Yiddish word for a devout Jew, and Esti is certainly frum. St Morris’s objection was that Disobedience turns Esti into caricature by putting her into the “frumpiest clothes and the saddest brown wig” she’d ever seen. St Morris “may know one or two people who dress like McAdams’s character on a bad day, or on their way to the mikveh.” But by expressing Esti’s sadness through her appearance, St Morris felt that Disobedience does wrong by Hendon’s Orthodox community. More seriously, she also saw “fake ‘forbidden signs’ in Hebrew the movie squad had hung up on shop windows,” of the kind she has seen in Jerusalem’s Mea Shearim but never in North London.

St Morris’s article raises interesting questions. It’s a dispatch from the edge of a production in which her own life and neighborhood were being reflected, but ambivalently. Orthodox Jews don’t often see themselves on the big screen. Naomi Alderman’s book of the same name, which was the movie’s source text, itself represented a huge moment of cultural visibility (the novel won the Orange Award for New Writers and the Sunday Times Young Writer of the Year Award). The novel is the work of a woman who grew up in the community it depicts, but Alderman became more uncertain about her faith as she wrote. In 2016 she told Claire Armistead in the Guardian that, “I went into the novel religious and by the end I wasn’t. I wrote myself out of it.”

At the heart of Disobedience is—as the press has made much of—a powerful erotic connection between Ronit and Esti. As St Morris could not have known, writing a year before the movie’s release, Esti is closeted and depressed. Neither she nor Ronit has pursued lesbian relationships since their youthful liaison, but once back in each other’s orbit Esti is pulled into Ronit like a comet into a gravitational field. McAdams’s turn as a repressed lesbian is excellent. Lesbian sex is about 60 percent eye contact, in my experience, and before there’s any hint of getting naked Esti, walking down the street, turns to give Ronit a look that leaves no doubt as to where this is going. The sex scene itself—there is only one—is very well done. The long shot of Esti in orgasm, aimed at her face and arching neck, feels like the movie’s redemptive core.