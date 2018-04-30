No family in America embodies the promise and tragedy of the 1960s better than the Kennedys. John F. Kennedy’s appeals to a younger generation reflected the Baby Boomers’ sense that they were different from the generations that had come before them. Robert F. Kennedy’s idealistic, 85-day campaign for president in 1968, in which he urged Americans to come together across racial and economic lines, appeared to conjure, however briefly, the better world the Boomers envisioned. That both Kennedys met tragic ends came to represent the chaos of the 1960s as well as its unfulfilled hope. Their work was left to Edward Kennedy, who was haunted by the untimely deaths of his elder brothers and, eventually, by his role in the 1969 death of Mary Jo Kopechne, a woman who worked for Bobby’s campaign.

The lingering idealism of the 1960s, coupled with Boomer self-regard, turned the Kennedys into a family of marble busts: At some point, they stopped being human. Even Ted, the best-known of Joe Kennedy’s sons, was transformed into an institution, the Lion of the Senate. American popular culture either embraced caricatures of the Kennedys or the myth of Camelot. But that myth has been cracking up for a while now. The Boomers, it is now clear, have not made the world a better place; to the contrary, they voted en masse for Donald Trump. JFK’s star, meanwhile, has fallen, undercut by his personal failings and lack of real accomplishments in office.



Still, the Kennedys exert their influence on the way America sees itself, particularly now that the 1960s have become a mirror for our turbulent, polarized times. Two new films about JFK’s brothers—Chappaquiddick, a narrative feature about the death of Kopechne, and Bobby Kennedy For President, a documentary about RFK’s political career—reveal how the Kennedy myth has and hasn’t changed in the 50 years since RFK’s death.



The assassinations of John and Bobby Kennedy inevitably color every depiction of them, given that their legacy is partly built on what might have been, particularly in regard to the Vietnam War and civil rights. Ted Kennedy’s “what might have been” moment, however, was his role in the death of Kopechne, a turning point in his career that has always divided people. Conservatives have used it as a cudgel to damage Kennedy’s legacy. After all, what does children’s health care matter when the Lion of the Senate killed a woman? Kennedy’s defenders on the left, in contrast, have focused on Kennedy’s long list of policy achievements, treating Chappaquiddick as a tragic accident that the right has unfairly exploited.

