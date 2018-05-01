The second is Grace Hopper, an autodidact, teacher, and Navy rear admiral, among many other things. Born in 1906 in New York City, she pursued a relatively unusual education for a woman of her generation, earning a Ph.D. in mathematics by age 28. After teaching at Vassar for several years, she joined the Navy Reserve, which led to a position at Harvard’s Computation Laboratory. Hopper stayed at Harvard after the war, where she developed one of the earliest known compilers, as well as COBOL, a programming language. By Evans’s telling, Hopper’s “most lasting contributions to the emerging field of computer programming all have to do with democratizing it.” In the mid-1940s, Hopper worked closely with the ENIAC (Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer) Six, a group of women who programmed the first all-digital, general-purpose computer for the United States Army.

Both Hopper and Lovelace are regularly invoked in today’s tech industry. When a startup’s conference room or internal project needs a new name, they’re often referenced—a way of paying homage to technical women in the workplace, and a gesture easier than other forms of parity, such as equal compensation or representation in leadership. (They also provide genuine inspiration to women in what has become a male-dominated field; I recall several of my coworkers being excited about hanging a framed photograph of Hopper in the restroom, replacing a gallery of Ryan Goslings.) Evans is a lively writer, and she animates both Lovelace and Hopper in a treatment and tone that skew journalistic and high-detail, though often lacking in rigorous analysis.

For readers who are not particularly invested in the history of technical breakthroughs, the more compelling stories in Broad Band may be those that highlight unconventional contributions to computing and computer culture. Take Patricia Crowther. Crowther was a programmer by trade, but, as Evans details, her impact on the culture of technology wasn’t explicitly technical. As a caver, Crowther explored subterranean Kentucky alongside her husband, William; in 1972, the couple took part in an expedition led by the Cave Research Foundation that discovered a link between two of the largest known cave systems, Mammoth Cave and the Flint Ridge Cave system. The Crowthers divorced shortly thereafter, but Patricia’s detailed notes from her 1970s explorations provided the foundation for William’s “Colossal Cave Adventure,” a popular text-based computer game that is considered by many to be the prototype of today’s adventure games.





The women of Project One, a San Francisco warehouse commune populated by artists, hackers, and activists in the 1970s, had a more direct impact on culture. Their early interest in computers provided, Evans relates, the foundation for what is commonly understood as the first social network, Community Memory, a public, electronic, networked bulletin-board system that spanned four computer terminals placed in public areas across Berkeley and San Francisco. (An early handout for the network explained that it was a “communication system which allows people to make contact with each other on the basis of mutually expressed interests, without having to cede judgment to third parties.”) This period has been well-documented in Fred Turner’s excellent From Counterculture to Cyberculture, but it’s refreshing to read an account that includes more women, and doesn’t orbit around Stewart Brand.

As the third and final section glides into the 1990s, Evans focuses on a handful of women who understood the internet as a new medium for art and community. There is Stacy Horn, founder of ECHO, a bulletin-board system local to New York City (still active, in 2018), and Jaime Levy, who published zines on floppy discs, hosted a series of parties called CyberSlacker, and edited WORD, one of the first magazines on the early web. These networks feel more ancient than they are, in part because they feel so free: Before data-driven content, people were creative and strange with what they made or said on the proto-internet, unbridled by the incentive structures of corporate platforms. Nothing was optimized. The user-base was smaller, even local. The stories in this section serve as a reminder of a time when it really did seem the internet could change everything, including gendered power dynamics on and off the web.