Columbia’s decision could have far-reaching consequences. Even if the NLRB rules in the union’s favor, Columbia could appeal and take the matter to a district federal court. Either party could then appeal a ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. That would be a particularly risky move for the union. A federal court ruling would only establish precedent in the region under its remit. But a Supreme Court ruling would establish nationwide precedent. Chances are good, with a conservative-leaning Court, that the ruling would be in Columbia’s favor.

Viewed from a certain angle, Columbia’s politics would appear to be contradictory. On the one hand, its administrators have presented themselves as liberal foes of the Trump administration, opposing, for example, the Muslim ban. On the other, they hope to break unionization efforts by putting the fate of student workers in the hands of a Trump NLRB. But Columbia’s position is consistent: Trump’s travel bans hurt business, particularly for universities that want to attract foreign students, and so will unionization. According to Columbia, the average doctoral candidate will pay $44, 864 in tuition alone every year; the average master’s student will pay $54,360. The university’s endowment sits somewhere around $10 billion. It can pay student workers a living wage.

Despite the lofty rhetoric about training the next generation of scholars, Columbia administrators have behaved like typical bosses. In this, Columbia is little different from McDonald’s or Wendy’s or any of the other tentacled corporations that most good liberals agree unduly suppress workers’ wages. University working conditions may be less physically dangerous, but its workers are still unable to meet basic needs. When it comes to paying for child care, health care, and rent, the McDonald’s fry cook has a lot in common with the Columbia University PhD student.

Columbia’s union-busting rests on the argument that student workers aren’t workers at all, but are instead future scholars in the make. This is half-true. Organizing students does look quite a bit different from organizing factories: Student workforces are naturally in flux, as people graduate or otherwise leave programs. The work they perform changes, too. A PhD candidate in the hard sciences may have regular lab hours, but workloads for teaching assistants can vary from semester to semester. That same PhD candidate in hard sciences may experience physically dangerous working conditions on campus, while an English PhD may not.

Work, however, is work, no matter the academic discipline. Graduate students may elect to enroll in school, and receive an education as they teach undergraduates and grade papers, but they’re hardly the first class of workers to exchange labor for skill training. Columbia’s union-busting is a bid to prevent a sense of class consciousness from taking root in its student workforce. By uniting anyway, graduate students have demonstrated that the very consciousness the university seeks to weed out has instead taken root.