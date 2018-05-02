Late last week, Amazon announced that it would be increasing the price of Amazon Prime by $20, to $119 a year. The hike was explained as being commensurate with increases to Prime’s value—the service provides free two-day shipping, access to free music and videos, and other perks. Investors, who have dealt with some presidential tweet–induced turbulence in recent weeks, were ecstatic: Amazon’s already insanely valuable stock soared to new heights. There were grumbles from consumers (and a rash of articles about ways to avoid the hike published in, among other places, the Jeff Bezos–owned Washington Post), but no real sense of a budding backlash. This was not analogous with Netflix’s disastrous 2011 price hike, which derailed the company for over a year. Prime has become too ingrained into the fabric of consumer behavior; with Amazon capturing more than 50 percent of online sales growth, the company increasingly is e-commerce.

Prime is Amazon’s most important program. It’s synonymous with Bezos’s image of a company that’s all about customer satisfaction. It is becoming one of the most omnipresent aspects of American life: More households subscribe to Prime than attend church regularly. But while e-commerce is still growing—its market share hovers around 10 percent, meaning that we still have a long, long way to go until we reach a post-retail world—Prime is reaching a saturation point, especially with Amazon’s middle- and upper-class base of customers. So the price hike offers us clues about Amazon’s approach to its still unprofitable retail business.



Amazon Prime’s yearly fee has always been a bit arbitrary. When the program was first conceived in 2005, Amazon presented Bezos with a number of price points, ranging from $49 to $99 a year. Bezos, according to journalist Brad Stone’s book The Everything Store, initially settled on $79, telling his team that the number “needed to be large enough to matter to consumers but small enough that they would be willing to try it out.” Vijay Ravindran, one of the program’s creators, concurred. “It was never about the $79,” he told Stone. “It was really about changing people’s mentality so they wouldn’t shop anywhere else.”

Amazon has built its empire on low prices and fast shipping, which ensure its customers won’t shop anywhere else. Nearly 20 years ago, Bezos noted, “There are two kinds of retailers. There are those folks who work to figure how to charge more, and companies that work to figure how to charge less, and we are going to be the second.” It was a passive aggressive remark, aimed at Barnes & Noble, a company Bezos was intent on undercutting but probably hasn’t thought about it in at least five years. Still, it was a basic articulation of the core concept underlying Amazon’s retail business: don’t gouge customers. It has also been a principle that has led to Amazon, which has a near monopoly on e-commerce, losing tons of money on its retail business. While the company has become enormously profitable over the last few years, that is entirely thanks to Amazon Web Services, its cloud computing operation.

