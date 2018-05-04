As LaFrance writes, this is an argument that’s hostile to the idea of professional journalism: Zuckerberg is close to saying that The New York Times and your InfoWars-linking uncle are roughly analogous. He has consistently argued that Facebook is intent on knocking down the kinds of barriers that were once enforced by gatekeepers like the Times, all in a bid to connect people—an inherently good thing, in his view.



But the issue here is not with opinions, it’s with facts. The problem with fake news is that it introduces false facts into the news ecosystem, which then influence public opinion, which then can affect the outcomes of elections, and all of a sudden Donald Trump is running the country. Trustworthy institutions are ones that use verifiable facts, not ones that have won a popularity contest.



Furthermore, Facebook doesn’t really make people connect with one another across once-impermeable borders. Instead, they sort themselves into groups that reinforce their own narrow viewpoints—sometimes doing so with the aid of fake news that panders to them. Given this dynamic, there’s no reason to believe that users will be able to discern what’s “trustworthy,” but instead will rate sites that reinforce their priors. Zuckerberg is finally acknowledging that Facebook is, at least in part, a media company, but there is nothing in this pilot program that would actually elevate important, fact-based stories.



That’s because Facebook has been skittish ever since a 2016 Gizmodo report revealed that Facebook employees curating its “Trending Topics” suppressed conservative sites like The Daily Caller and Breitbart. Conservatives screamed bloody murder and Facebook ended up firing all of the curators who worked on “Trending Topics” and replacing them with algorithms—a move that had disastrous consequences. Republicans have since turned this issue into something of a crusade, arguing that tech companies are biased against them—the farce that was last week’s Diamond and Silk testimony before the House Judicial Committee was, in some ways, a culmination of this argument.



In truth, Facebook’s news curators were doing their job by suppressing these stories, which are often poorly sourced or reliant on partisan spin. Suppressing Breitbart, which is sloppy and racist and often flirts with fake news, is a good thing if you really care about highlighting stories that will make your users more informed about the world.

