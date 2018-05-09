That outcome would be unusual but not unprecedented. In 2012, a congressional seat with a Democratic voter advantage, in California’s Inland Empire, went to a Republican after several Democrats split the primary vote, keeping the presumed Democratic front-runner, Pete Aguilar, from advancing. (Aguilar ran again in 2014 and won.) Democrats in Orange County worry they could well get “Aguilared,” as the phenomenon has come to be known, in the Issa and Royce districts.

In January, DCCC polling in those districts reinforced the concern, according to several people briefed on the polls. (The DCCC declined to publish its polling.) One poll in Royce’s district, in particular, showed that if all the current candidates stayed in the race, three Republicans would have more support than any single Democrat. “There is no guarantee of a Democratic representative in the election unless we narrow the field,” Mike Levin, a Democrat running in Issa’s district, told me about his own race. In March, Rohrabacher’s district was added to the list of those that could be Aguilared when the high-profile former chairman of the Orange County GOP, Scott Baugh, made a last-minute entry into the race, raising the specter of two Republicans beating all the Democrats. That leaves Walters’s district, the least vulnerable, as the only one in Orange County in which a Democrat is almost certain to advance.

These fears have threatened the fragile alliance between the Democratic Party and its grassroots leaders. Some candidates, including Keirstead, the scientist in Rohrabacher’s district, have suggested that they have the implicit support of national party officials. This has exacerbated the irritation of those in the grassroots who perceive candidates like Keirstead as crowding the race for no good reason. Some of the DCCC-recruited candidates are also viewed as being more centrist than their rivals; Keirstead, unlike Rouda, does not support free college and has been less than full-throated in his approval of single-payer health care.

The activists’ suspicions were reinforced when, in the run-up to the California Democratic Convention at the end of February, local Democratic delegates gathered for “pre-endorsement” conferences where they tallied support for candidates, to help determine who should win the coveted endorsement of the state party. At the event for Rohrabacher’s district, Keirstead emerged as the top vote-getter by a 43-point margin; Rouda came in second. In February, after winning the most support in another round of voting at the convention, Keirstead was officially named as the state party’s preferred candidate.

Fran Sdao, the chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Orange County, told me that Keirstead had simply been more skillful at lobbying delegates. But Rouda’s campaign accused the party of playing favorites; his campaign manager pointed out to reporters that Keirstead’s political director, Anita Narayana, had been the Democratic Party of Orange County’s secretary. (That said, Narayana had earlier worked for Rouda’s campaign.) In an email to supporters, Rouda’s campaign evoked the internal divisions that had roiled Democrats during the presidential election: “These endorsements are by party elites and for party elites,” the email stated. “And they shut out the voice of grassroots activists who are key to taking our country back.” Local activists have echoed the criticism. “The Democratic nomination, that’s their process,” Aaron McCall, of Indivisible OC 48, told me. “But it goes against what we’re looking for. We don’t want 30 people to decide, ‘This is the dude.’”

In Orange County, which Democrats have identified as critical to their ability to flip the House, Democrats could be shut out of the general election entirely.

The DCCC, which officially has no role in the state party’s endorsement process, has tried to distance itself from this kind of conflict. “Grassroots activists have been critical to holding House Republicans accountable, and the DCCC has recognized and appreciated their success and influence in making these races competitive,” said Drew Godinich, the group’s regional press secretary, in a carefully worded statement. “Working alongside these grassroots activists and the California Democratic Party, the DCCC is keeping all options on the table to ensure that voters have a Democrat on the ballot this November.”

Still, the committee called the least viable candidates in Issa’s and Royce’s districts, sharing the frightening poll results with them and pressuring them to drop out. “For the most part, I’ve been trying to get the DCCC to stay neutral in these races, because I think the electorate should decide,” Representative Lieu, the DCCC’s western vice chair, told me. “But in these districts, there’s a math problem where we could get boxed out in November, and that’s not helpful to any of these folks.”

People familiar with the DCCC’s conversations said its tactics were subtle—Layman and others pleaded for help narrowing the field, rather than demanding that particular candidates withdraw—and somewhat ineffective; candidates questioned the DCCC’s polling, and only a few of them pulled out ahead of a March filing deadline, after which the names of any dropouts will still appear on the ballot. The local Democrat who criticized the DCCC’s work in Orange County complained that party officials had created the problem in the first place, not only by encouraging too many candidates but by actively recruiting bad ones, and that it has taken a wrongheaded approach to solving it. With all the time and resources wasted trying to push Democrats out of the race, this person said, the party could have been getting out the vote and campaigning against Republicans. (Godinich said Democrats had been doing those things as well: “We can walk and chew gum at the same time.”)

These tensions have started to spill out in other parts of the country, as well. In late February, the DCCC made a rare, aggressive move against Laura Moser, a Democratic primary candidate in Texas. Moser is a writer and activist, one of seven Democratic candidates who had been running in suburban Houston. Texas’s 7th District resembles Orange County in many ways. It has been held by the Republican Party since the 1960s, but it is also a district where Hillary Clinton won in 2016, making it a target for Democrats this year. But Moser is well to the left of the mainstream in her district, and Democratic officials questioned her ability to win in the general election this fall.

In February, the DCCC took active steps to erode Moser’s support and keep her off the general election ballot. It publicly released opposition research against Moser that highlighted negative comments she had made about Texas. “Democratic voters need to hear that Laura Moser is not going to change Washington,” the memo said. “She is a Washington insider, who begrudgingly moved to Houston to run for Congress.”

“When there’s a truly disqualified general election candidate that would eliminate our ability to flip a district blue, that’s a time when it becomes necessary to get involved in these primaries,” DCCC spokesperson Meredith Kelly told Vox. “This district is too important to let it go without trying.” The party’s campaign to undermine Moser may have backfired, however. After the DCCC’s move to muscle her out of the race, Moser enjoyed a surge in grassroots support that propelled her into a runoff election to secure a spot on the general election ballot. While the DCCC is attempting to use a lighter touch in Orange County, its influence is clearly felt—in April, it officially threw its support behind Cisneros—and, among some locals, not appreciated. “It is,” Lieu acknowledged, “a complicated party.”

Making it onto the general election ballot is not the only problem, of course. In order to win, Democrats need to persuade their supporters—who have historically not been motivated enough to vote in midterm elections—to actually go to the polls. Midterm turnout is particularly bad among 18- to 29-year-olds, averaging just 30 percent nationwide, compared with 49 percent for voters of all ages. Democrats hope that anti-Trump sentiment will help drive turnout this fall, along with policies like free college tuition and a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. But that’s no guarantee of victory. In Jon Ossoff’s race in Georgia, for example, the youth vote was up 6 percent compared to the previous midterms, and Ossoff still lost. One Southern California organizer told me, “A lot of the resistance groups are white, and that’s a big problem. If people of color don’t show up, we’re dead.” Steyer’s group, NextGen America, is largely focused on turning out young voters, with a particular focus on people of color. Steyer told me, “We know if they turn out in November 2018, the way they did last year in Virginia and Alabama”—where Democrats prevailed in legislative and Senate races—“we’re going to see a very different electorate.”

But in order to win in Orange County, Democrats also need to attract moderate Republicans. While the GOP has lost ground in Orange County, its disaffected former members haven’t streamed into the Democratic Party. Democrats make up just 34 percent of registered voters, a number little changed since 1990; what has changed is that 24 percent of voters are now unaffiliated with either party. That development brings up a larger, national question. Perhaps the reason Clinton did so well in places like Orange County isn’t that those areas have moved to the left, but because the Clinton wing of the party had moved to the center.

One afternoon, I met up for lunch at a Macaroni Grill with a lifelong Republican named Tami Piscotty, an administrator for the city of Westminster. She had come of age in Southern California in the 1980s and had been the first in her family to attend college. Ronald Reagan’s ideas about self-determination resonated with her. “I picked myself up—I did it,” she told me.

In 2016, Piscotty had been prepared to vote for a Republican president; she admired Ted Cruz. But then Trump became the nominee. A much-shared video clip of him imitating a disabled journalist felt personal to her, because her father was in a wheelchair, as did his comments about women. Piscotty voted for Clinton instead. Also, while she had supported Rohrabacher in past elections—“He’s kind of a Republican wacko, but you’d see him in the community, he was a surfer”—his support for Trump disqualified him in her eyes, and she voted for his Democratic opponent, a retired professor named Suzanne Savary who isn’t running this time. Since then, Piscotty has become even more disillusioned with Trump and, by extension, Rohrabacher. She is a rare Republican member of Indivisible. At this year’s Women’s March she carried an elephant-shaped sign that read: MY GOP BETRAYED ME.

Tami Piscotty, a lifelong Republican, may vote for a Democrat because of Trump—unless the party moves too far to the left.

Yet looking ahead to the midterms, Piscotty hasn’t committed to voting for a Democrat; she just won’t vote for Rohrabacher. While she is pro-choice, believes climate change is real and man-made, and is concerned about the rights of minorities, she also sees Obamacare’s individual mandate as an unwanted government intrusion into private life and feels that it is unfair that undocumented immigrants use social services. Piscotty hates Trump, but that doesn’t mean she is looking for his opposite. “My concern,” Piscotty told me, “is that now that we’ve had Trump, we’re just going to turn 180 degrees and go for someone like Bernie.”

A political alliance between people like Tami Piscotty and the grassroots activists who have been leading the charge in Orange County is not a natural one, and it provokes the same internal rifts that threatened Democrats during the bruising Clinton-Sanders fight two years ago—over how much progressivism the party can, and should, bear. Democrats and Republicans alike have struggled with questions like this, of course, for about as long as the parties have existed. But in the aftermath of Trump’s victory—and Clinton’s failure both to motivate the Democratic base and attract enough unaffiliated voters to her side—it has become perhaps the most significant source of anxiety within the Democratic Party.

Republicans are like “What the heck?” with Trump, said T ami Piscotty. “ But those Democrats are so passionate that they’re going to turn off middle-of-the-road people like me.”

“It’s difficult to sit in the room when diversity of opinion is being wrangled,” said Linda May, the director of grassroots organizing for the Democratic Party of Orange County. “Republicans say, ‘OK, here are the rules, let’s walk in lockstep.’ Democrats argue.” Mark Longabaugh, a Democratic consultant who worked as a senior strategist in the Sanders campaign, told me, “One of the tricks of being good at this business is being able to walk that line.” He worries, though, that if Democrats go too far in appealing to centrists and Republicans, they could alienate their base at a crucial moment.

One evening, Piscotty invited me to a meeting of local activists hosted by Carey Jo Barnhart Chase, a member of Indivisible and HB Huddle, a Huntington Beach activist group that Piscotty had been following online, at the clubhouse of Barnhart Chase’s mobile-home park. We arrived around the same time, and Piscotty introduced herself to everyone as a Republican who no longer supports Rohrabacher. That prompted an extended riff, among the others, about the party’s ills. “Everyone talks about the Reagan era—well, that was the beginning of our fucked-up era,” said Barnhart Chase. “That’s the problem with Republicans. They’ll bend you over and fuck you with a smile.”

Piscotty blanched. “Is this the way you’re going to pick up Republican seats?” she asked the group. “We need to make this party what we want it to be,” Barnhart Chase replied. “I’m not willing to compromise what I believe in order to win.”

Later, Piscotty told me, “The Republicans in this district are like me—they’re like, ‘What the heck?’ with Donald Trump. But those Democrats are so passionate that they’re going to turn off middle-of-the-road people like me.”

Harley Rouda, the surprise upstart candidate, believes he has a winning plan to unite Orange County’s various factions. In February, I met Rouda for drinks in Laguna Beach. I had asked him to suggest a spot with some significance for him, like a neighborhood bar; he told me to meet him at Skyloft, an upscale smokehouse with $33 ribs and a view of the ocean. A couple of nights earlier, Rouda had gone to see the comedian Damon Wayans Jr. perform at Skyloft but hadn’t been impressed. The humor, he said, was too “blue-collar.”

Orange County is home to an unusual number of rich Democratic candidates who were once Republicans. And unlike in some other districts, where well-to-do businessmen might dress down to meet reporters at a barbecue pit, Orange County’s candidates tend to be unapologetic about their roots. Rouda grew up in Ohio, where his father founded a real-estate brokerage that he would eventually take over. He was raised in a Republican household, and Rouda himself voted for Republicans until the George W. Bush administration convinced him to drop his party affiliation and start choosing Democrats for president. (He says that his wife, a novelist who is a lifelong Democrat, also helped.) Still, he counts Ohio Governor John Kasich, a Republican, as a friend, and he donated to Kasich’s 2016 presidential campaign. He registered as a Democrat only last year.

Rouda is open about his conservative past, in part because he believes his profile will serve him well in the general election, when any candidate will have to appeal to non-Democrats. But one reason he has attracted admirers in the liberal grassroots is that when it comes to issues, he is positioning himself as staunchly to the left: Along with supporting Medicare for All, he believes that public universities should be free and that there should be a federal minimum wage of at least $15 an hour, which would go up in places with a higher-than-average cost of living.

It is an awkward truth that even the DCCC sees itself as a liability for Democratic candidates.

Positions like this have become somewhat common among Democratic congressional candidates in Orange County, perhaps because of all the competition among them. Republicans see this as working to their advantage. “There are seats where they have eight people running, which is driving the field to the left and making them take positions that are going to be tough to defend going into the general,” Matt Gorman, the communications director for the National Republican Campaign Committee, told me. Ahead of the general election, Gorman said, national Republicans will be sure to publicize Democrats’ most leftward positions with aggressive ad blitzes.

Democrats have encouraged some candidates to keep to the center to avoid getting hammered later on: Earlier this year, The Intercept and HuffPost published leaked memos recommending that candidates use cautious rhetoric on health care and gun control. But Rouda, along with several other Orange County candidates, is testing a different tactic: advocating for social policies that will appeal to the left, while trying, in a departure from the Sanders mold, to make the case to unaffiliated voters that those policies are in fact fiscally responsible. A Medicare for All system would lower health care costs by concentrating the government’s bargaining power. Free college would make the United States more economically competitive by turning out more graduates and expanding the middle class. Rouda told me that he hasn’t polled on his positions; he took them because he believes in them and is prepared to defend them. “I am who I am,” he said.

Few of the Democratic officials or consultants I interviewed brought up this gambit—pursuing policies that energize the Democratic base, while making a case for their economic soundness to persuade suburban fiscal conservatives. But several told me that, if successful, it might well accomplish what might seem to be impossible—pull more moderates into the Democratic Party while becoming more, not less, populist. “People think in a left-right frame: ‘Oh, in a moderate district you have to be moderate,’ ” Ben Tulchin, Sanders’s pollster, who has also polled for Rouda and others in Orange County, told me. “I’m like, ‘No, you can be populist if you do it authentically and address the concerns a voter has.’ ”

That this approach is at odds with some of the Democratic Party’s advice is not at all incidental. While in years past, the party’s approval—and the endorsements and funding that followed from it—was seen as crucial to winning elections, the fact that the party is historically unpopular means that its support has become something of an albatross. After Ossoff’s loss in Georgia, DCCC officials concluded that their aggressive spending in Georgia—$5 million in total—might well have cost Ossoff the race, by allowing Republicans to tie him to much-hated national Democrats like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. Months later, in Pennsylvania, the DCCC didn’t publicize the fact that it spent $1 million on Conor Lamb’s campaign until the eve of the election; after Lamb won, the DCCC put out a press release crediting its “mostly behind the scenes” involvement.

It is an awkward truth that even the DCCC sees itself as a liability for Democratic candidates. And it explains why Rouda—who, by all accounts, has quite a good relationship with the DCCC—has been positioning himself as an independent-minded antagonist to national Democrats. “At the end of the day, we trust our candidates, who have grown up in these districts and who know these communities, to take policy positions that reflect these communities,” said the DCCC’s Drew Godinich. If party officials haven’t answered all the questions that have been hurled at them since the 2016 election about how Democrats can succeed, maybe that’s because they’re not the ones with the answers.

One evening, I invited Piscotty to join me for the first of four debates that the Indivisible group in Rohrabacher’s district had organized, at a community college auditorium in Costa Mesa. This one would focus on women’s issues, and Joanna Weiss, of Women for American Values and Ethics, would moderate. I wanted to see how Rouda and others would characterize their positions and how a conservative like Piscotty would respond.