These are big bloomers to fill. Deciding that it was time for a modern update, a team of Australian television producers have made a new six-part series based on Lindsay’s novel, which airs in the United States on Amazon Prime on May 25. The series, adapted by writers Beatrix Christian and Alice Addison, immediately feels distinct from the film version, though it is still set in 1900 and is an incredibly detailed period piece down to the last lace glove.

In the first scene, we meet the headmistress, Mrs. Appleyard, touring the grand mansion that will become Appleyard College. In the book, she stands for the opposite of everything that the blossoming young women embody—she believes in strictures, tight bodices, whipping by cane. Now she is a young, feline schemer played by a bona fide television star, Game of Thrones’ Natalie Dormer. While the novel provides small clues that her backstory isn’t all that she claims, the series leans into it, suggesting that she narrowly escaped the mean streets of London and changed her name (Miranda finds evidence of Mrs. Appleyard’s murky past in the pilot) to start all over in Australia. It’s clear she is a con artist.

The girls are also given more origin-story gristle. Miranda (Lily Sullivan), now a coltish brunette, used to ride horses on her family farm and continues to run away from school like an unbroken filly. Marion, the smart one, is played by the talented Indigenous actress Madeleine Madden, an acknowledgment, of sorts, on the part of producers of the ways in which Lindsay appropriated sacred ground for her own story. Irma (Samara Weaving) is still a glamorous socialite, but in the series she is inclined toward sexual fluidity; she tenderly kisses Miranda on the mouth in one episode, an act of teenage provocation but also a testing of sexual boundaries. Sara (Inez Curro), a young orphaned student who shares a room with Miranda and becomes infatuated with her, is played with a creepy look, as if she might be a child in need of an exorcism. She has been forbidden to attend the picnic by Mrs. Appleyard. Clearly disturbed and volatile, Sara provides the horror subplot of the show—after her classmates vanish, she takes to drawing eerie portraits of the dead and hanging them all over the school.

It is clear that whatever took place on the peak did so in a language passed between women; it is the women left behind who come closest to unraveling the clues.

And then there are the men who haunt this story—a rich boy named Mike who follows the girls for a while up the trail, his rugged valet who might also love him, the chief of police who cannot cope with his failure to find bodies, an all-seeing old gardener, and a leering stable hand who tries to rape Miranda in the first episode and winds up with a pitchfork through his foot. These men live on the periphery of the series, all potentially guilty and all certainly in the dark as to the truth of what happened out on the rock. It is clear that whatever took place on the peak did so in a language passed between women; it is the women left behind who come closest to unraveling the clues.

Like the novel and film that preceded it, Picnic at Hanging Rock is defined by lacunae and not gore, absence instead of presence. And yet the new television version gestures toward dark backstories of abuse and deceit, the suggestion of bodily mutilation. Blood is all over the show. In one scene, Mrs. Appleyard commands that Miranda’s hands be beaten with a switch until they are oozing and raw; in another, the three main girls make a blood oath in a rose garden, running their palms over thorns until they’ve turned the pink flowers scarlet. When Edith gets her first period on the morning of the picnic, Mrs. Appleyard tells her “bad timing will define your life” with a sneer; the idea being that all women bleed, some just do it more inconveniently than others.