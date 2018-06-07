Romy slipped and skidded into committing the kind of crime that cancels out a person’s future. She chose her job at the strip club—the titular Mars Room—because she “did not have to show up on time, or smile, or obey any rules, or think of most men as anything other than losers to be exploited.” But “something brewed” in her over those years, as she took extra shifts instead of hanging out with her son on Thanksgiving. A customer started to believe that they had a real relationship. He followed her, stalked her. “This thing in me brewed and foamed,” Romy says. “And when I directed it—a decision that was never made; instead, instincts took over—that was it.” Kushner formulates Romy’s crime—the barely-named act that has stolen her freedom—not as an act of resistance against a cruel world but as the result of a force she could hardly recognize as her own.

What interests Kushner, much more than the crime itself or its psychology, are the systems that Romy comes up against. Growing up poor, she makes decisions that she knows a better-cared-for person wouldn’t make. “You would not have gone,” she addresses the reader. “I understand that. You would not have gone up to his room. You would not have asked him for help. You would not have been wandering lost at midnight at age eleven.” The absent mother begets the midnight wandering, which begets the eleven-year-old Romy going to a stranger’s home, which begets the “thing in me” that lands her in prison.

THE MARS ROOM by Rachel Kushner Scribner, 352 pp., $27.00

Incarceration is the system Kushner captures most vividly and unsparingly. The story is split mostly between Romy and a teacher named Gordon Hauser. He’s wary of the prisoners but charmed uniquely by her: Kushner lets him come and go, in and out of the system, which helps her paint its boundaries. Sometimes other prisoners take over the narration, including a corrupt cop named Doc. In strange interstitial chapters, Kushner also includes short excerpts from the diary of Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber, which Gordon is reading. Describing life inside the prison, Kushner builds up a pointillist image of the control the authorities exert. “Holding hands is sustained contact and not tolerated,” Romy learns; crying and high fives and laughing are either discouraged or forbidden outright.

Romy observes a “red wedge” painted onto the clocks in the prison to mark five minutes before and after the hour, for women who cannot tell the time. The red wedge is for “the imbecile.” Romy does not think that clock illiteracy itself is imbecilic: “Plenty I have met in prison cannot read, and some cannot tell time,” she says. But no woman she has met in prison is stupid, Romy clarifies. “The imbecile the rules and signs are meant to address is nowhere to be found.” Despite this, everything in prison, Romy writes, “is addressed to the woman for whom the red wedge is painted on the clock face.”

This is not the glamorous world of ’70s New York City, but it is just as sharply rendered. The difference in this case is that Romy has no way of escaping the system inside which she lives. At a time when there are over two million people in prison in America, the novel’s vibrancy—its insistence on recognizing the pulsing humanity of the inmates—cannot be, as Seidel thought The Flamethrowers was, too much. The history of Cuban sugarcane and Italian workers’ struggles are both important to our world, no doubt. But mass incarceration in the United States is happening here and now.