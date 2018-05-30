Alongside her use of direct address, she began to anticipate her audience’s reactions. One of the first works to do so was Art for the Art World Surface Pattern (1976), a small, freestanding room wallpapered with photos of violence and destruction, over which is stenciled the phrase: not a performance. As you stand inside and contemplate the images, an audio track sounds out the inner monologue of an imaginary, annoyed viewer, voiced by Piper. “Oh, I get it, this is social conscience art,” the voice says. “Jesus, is this stuff supposed to be expanding my consciousness?”

The retrospective is filled with such voices. They are often shades of the ignorant, defensive white person who’s liberal enough to go see the art but doesn’t like the way it makes her feel. “I feel attacked by this piece, where I don’t feel attacked by blacks at all,” protests one of the speakers in Four Intruders Plus Alarm Systems (1980). The piece presents another freestanding room, this time with four large, illuminated photographs of black men inside, each paired with a set of headphones. As you enter the structure alone, you confront the men’s faces and glowing eyes, then listen to imagined viewers’ reactions that suggest how deeply embedded stereotypes of black male criminality are. In another piece, titled Safe #1–4 (1990), images of smiling black people fill the corners of a small room, accompanied by reassuring texts (“We are among you; you are safe”). Meanwhile, a woman’s voice says: “My housekeeper and I have a wonderful relationship. She’s literally my best friend,” but “I don’t like being guilt- tripped.... Subtle ambiguity, a certain je ne sais pas quoi is so much more effective.”

“Subtle ambiguity,” of course, allows white people to evade a reckoning with their own identities—a privilege not often afforded those who aren’t considered white. One of the most affecting pieces in the show drives this point home. Located by itself in the museum’s atrium, What It’s Like, What It Is #3 (1991) is constructed to look like a minimalist cube whose whiteness is glaring and harsh. Tiered benches are built into the sides of the space, at the center of which stands a white, rectangular column holding four screens. The head of a black man appears on the screens; facing one direction at a time, he rebuts a list of qualities stereotypically assigned to him: “I am not vulgar,” he says. “I am not scary.... I am not stupid.” His eyelids flutter as he articulates each line carefully; you can sense exasperation and frustration under the surface, but he doesn’t allow them to bubble up.

The man’s recitation evokes incredible pathos, but Piper doesn’t let the viewer wallow in sympathy. By placing the man in the center of the room—a room she compares to an amphitheater “of the sort that one would sit in to watch Christians being devoured by the lions”—she makes him a spectacle. What It’s Like, What It Is #3 brilliantly renders the way that white supremacy forces black people to perform their humanity. And as onlookers, we are complicit.

This kind of fraught intimacy is one of Piper’s hallmarks. But what the MoMA retrospective lays out clearly is her ability to deploy it across different emotional registers. Because she was stereotyped for years as an angry black woman, the humor and levity in Piper’s art went underdiscussed. From those satirical voices throughout the show to The Humming Room (2012), which requires anyone who steps into its space to hum, Piper’s sometimes confrontational style has always been balanced by a more inviting, playful one.

In one of her most famous pieces, Funk Lessons (1983–84), Piper invited people of all races to attend events where she taught them some of the history and dance moves of funk. A clip from a video based on one of these performances plays at MoMA. It shows people—many of them white—looking both relaxed and slightly ridiculous as they practice nodding their heads and clapping or just let loose and freestyle. Piper knew that white people’s fears of black people were often bound up in their misapprehension of black culture: Funk Lessons was a way to alleviate that fear. By making a certain type of black culture accessible, she created a social contract, thereby “transferring agency from artist to participant,” as Cornelia Butler writes in the exhibition catalog. She encouraged participants to take on “the obligations and responsibilities of nothing less than enlightenment.”

This is, arguably, the heart of Piper’s practice: the transferring of agency—of obligations and responsibilities—from her to us. She does it in all sorts of ways: by getting us to react, by asking us to dance, by impelling us to consider our place in a racial hierarchy, by prompting us to reflect. Her artworks are not, as some critics would have it, castigating lectures but an ongoing request for our participation.

The retrospective is capped off by one of Piper’s most recent works, The Probable Trust Registry: The Rules of the Game #1–3 (2013). To participate, viewers walk up to a sleek, curved, gold and black desk and sign a contract promising one (or all) of three things: “I will always be too expensive to buy.” “I will always mean what I say.” “I will always do what I say I am going to do.” These statements feel basically impossible to agree to—which, of course, is the point. The work invites us to commit to the challenge of maintaining personal integrity; Piper’s creation of it is an act of faith. It may seem like she’s setting us up to fail, but I suspect she wants very much for us to succeed.