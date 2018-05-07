Victim politics is coterminous with the rise of democracy in the eighteenth century. What is the Declaration of Independence but a document where the embryonic American polity casts itself as a victim of George III, listing grievances that can only be satisfied by the formation of a new state? Subsequently, in both the United States and in other emerging democracies, political agitation took the form of activists crafting narratives designed to make long-tolerated victimhood visible and worthy of challenge. Abolitionism, woman’s suffrage, anti-colonialism, and labor rights were all, in essence, calls for attention to suffering.

The arts played a major role making private suffering political. Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin, along with numerous autobiographical accounts by former slaves like Frederick Douglass were instrumental in mobilizing abolitionist sentiments. Charles Dickens’s Hard Times and Upton Sinclair’s The Jungle had the same effect in awakening knowledge of industrial unrest and dangerous workplace conditions. The Civil Rights movement gained recruits and moral authority from shocking photos of lynchings and its aftermath, such as the famous tableau of Emmett Till’s mother gazing at his defaced body.

The case against this type of agitation is the same as the arguments now made against victim politics. In his 1855 novel The Warden, Anthony Trollope mocked Dickens as “Mr. Popular Sentiment,” a demagogic novelist whose melodramas featured villains who victimized the innocent. In today’s parlance, Trollope saw Dickens as a Social Justice Warrior.

Chait warns that if we talk about a female politician suffering from sexism and harassment, then we run the risk of destroying her “agency” and reducing “her to the status of victim.” But seeing agency and victimhood as antithetical is a false dichotomy.

In political activism, victimhood and agency reinforce each other: Someone becomes aware of their suffering, articulates it, then works with others to overcome it. Did Frederick Douglass become disempowered by discussing his suffering as a slave? No, that suffering was the root of his activism, both as a motive and a source of his authenticity. Similarly, Gloria Steinem was not disempowered by talking about the sexism she experienced by going undercover as a Playboy Bunny in her famous 1963 article. Rather, by describing the experience of victimhood, Steinem energized countless other women who had similar experiences. The current #MeToo movement also shows how speaking out about victimhood brings people together and creates the conditions for political change.

The dynamic between victimhood and agency can be seen in less overtly political activities. The organization Mother’s Against Drunk Driving was formed by women who had experienced trauma and used it as the basis for activism. Similarly, the Brady Campaign to End Gun Violence was started by White House Press Secretary Jim Brady after he was wounded in the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan, and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America began after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. In such cases, taking on the overt identity of victimhood is a way to gain power over trauma, to fight back against the cause of suffering.

The only thing that separates the new surge in left-wing activism from these earlier social movements is their novelty. But in terms of tactics, they are doing exactly what activists of all stripe have been doing for the last two centuries: using narratives of suffering to create new political identities that can effect material change.

To be sure, like all forms of political activism, victim politics can succumb to excess from time to time. But some of the starkest examples are found among conservatives, who often portray socially powerful groups as besieged even as they deny the suffering of the genuinely marginalized:

If you live in America you are not oppressed, a victim, or owed anything



You are part of a group of the luckiest humans ever to live



Be thankful, work your ass off, honor god, improve yourself, be better tomorrow than today, and give back



Embrace American privilege — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 25, 2018

One of the chief goals of democratic politics is to achieve justice, restituting wrongs not just for particular people but also injured groups and classes. Victim politics are thus not an incidental byproduct of a cultural awakening in the country today, but an essential feature of U.S. democracy. Rather than fretting about victim politics, Chait and Dougherty could more usefully focus on a pernicious phenomenon: the self-pity of some of the most privileged members of society, and the cottage industry of performative suffering it fosters.

