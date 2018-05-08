Thirty million workers toil in industries dominated by non-compete clauses, which bar them from moving to work for a competing business. This breaks whatever leverage for wage increases workers might otherwise have, since they cannot shift within the same industry. Employers coordinate with rivals on massive job history databases that, among other things, pinpoint wages, giving management an information advantage to keep salaries down.

Creeping monopolization throughout many sectors of the economy over the past 40 years has exacted a high toll. Recent research from economist Simcha Barkai shows that rising corporate power robs workers of roughly $14,000 in income per year. Monopolized industries capture profits by cornering markets, without needing to share those profits with workers. They don’t have to invest in equipment or jobs to dominate industries where they already have firm control. And they can squeeze workers to accept lower wages, because they have no competition to bid them up. A recent study using data from CareerBuilder.com correlated labor market concentration with a 17 percent decline in posted wages.

Since labor markets are intensely local, there’s also the problem of regional inequality—the abandonment of large swaths of the country, while major cities flourish. Workers in abandoned regions cannot bargain up their wages because they have no alternative while living in areas with scarce jobs. Moving to find work is increasingly difficult given scant savings and inadequate government safety nets.

Finally, economists may underestimate the role of anxiety in modern working life. Wages have been stagnant for so long that average workers have seen significant hits to their living standards. Relatively low minimum wages and easily gamed rules for overtime put low-wage workers in a deeper hole. Retirements are incredibly insecure. Skyrocketing housing and health care costs exacerbate these problems. Many subsist on often predatory debt to cover basic expenses.

This anxiety manifests as despair. Many people of prime working age (25-54) have dropped out of the labor market entirely. If you factor them in, wage growth is consistent with the number of people out of work. But why are these workers sidelined? Untreated drug addiction and mass incarceration are two main culprits, compounded by a severe bias against hiring people with criminal records.

In this environment, holding out for a raise can seem hopeless, or even dangerous. And there’s no indication that a lower unemployment rate will drastically change these dynamics. In fact, if a falling unemployment rate ever caused wages started to spike, the Federal Reserve would explicitly intervene to reverse the gains and throw people out of work, in the name of “cooling” an “overheated economy” and taming inflation. Stagnant wages isn’t the anomaly, but in many ways the goal.

America, through explicit policies bolstering corporate power and degrading worker power, has gradually altered how the economy behaves, such that even the good times aren’t that good for a majority of people. This is reversible; the policy prescriptions are out there. But it would require nothing less than a revolution in economic policymaking, one that puts workers at the center of the story, rather than adrift on the edges.