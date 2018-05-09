Lower-level staff aren’t spared from the effects either. A high-stakes federal investigation involving the White House is a grueling experience for anyone caught up in it. Experienced legal representation, for example, can cost tens of thousands of dollars, even for those who don’t eventually face criminal charges. (Trump reportedly pledged at least $430,000 toward staffers’ legal fees last October.) The ordeal is also personally draining. There’s already a journalistic cottage industry of anonymous White House staffers describing their demoralization to reporters with each new development.

Did it have to be like this? Future historians will be in a better position to judge where the Russia investigation stood when Trump fired Comey, and how much that decision changed its trajectory. But a turning point is always irresistible to ponder. What if the president hadn’t fired the FBI director one year ago? What if May 9, 2017, had played out like any other day in the Trump administration?

Comey would almost certainly still be the FBI director right now. His memos—and their damning accounts of Trump’s efforts to manipulate the Russia investigation—would likely remain a closely guarded secret. Mueller would still be at WilmerHale, the prestigious law firm where he oversaw less dramatic inquiries like the NFL’s suspension of Ray Rice. Public confidence in the FBI wouldn’t have plunged without Trump’s campaign to delegitimize federal law enforcement. The Justice Department’s independence would be less threatened, at least publicly.

Trump might also have had a better first year of his presidency. He wouldn’t be tweeting every morning about witch hunts and collusion, at least (though he’d still be tweeting). And while his poll numbers might have stayed the same, the Russia investigation might not have become the lightning rod that’s energized Democrats and demoralized Republicans. Yes, the 2018 midterms were always going to be tough for the GOP. But they would’ve been easier without the threat of more indictments from Mueller between now and Election Day.

What about legal danger? Without Comey’s removal, Trump wouldn’t be facing obstruction-of-justice questions and the risk of impeachment. The Russia investigation would have continued in a less intense form. The president’s family members might have avoided intense scrutiny from Mueller’s team. Cohen, who knows more about Trump’s legal and business dealings than almost anyone, maybe wouldn’t be facing for an imminent federal indictment. That might have spared him (and maybe the president) from questions about money laundering that are slowly starting to surface.



Experts and analysts spent the last year wondering how to contain the damage that Comey’s firing has done to the justice system. But perhaps the most effective safeguard is the example Trump has set for his successors. If civic virtue, political norms, or personal integrity don’t compel future presidents to uphold the rule of law, then maybe a simpler reason will suffice: It’s too costly not to.