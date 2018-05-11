Fear produced by the familiar is a different animal. Fear of the unfamiliar—an alien, say, or a sudden explosion—is easy to come by on screen. But familiar fear is the pure uncanny. Movies about loved ones who turn bad, like Orphan, What Lies Beneath, or Fatal Attraction, are terrifying because the evil of the film’s universe has betrayed a social contract. A deal has been struck with the heart, then broken.

The premise of The Rain—Netflix’s first prestige Scandinavian series—is simple and deeply scary: Some biological event has occurred, and now the rain will kill you. Two Danish siblings, Simone and Rasmus, have survived alone in a bunker underground for six years. When they finally run out of food the pair are forced to try their luck at the surface of the earth. Ravaged by death and a serious food shortage, their patch of Denmark has become a Walking Dead-esque gauntlet. After teaming up with a gang of other young people, the siblings journey towards uncovering the cause of the disaster.

Rain is is difficult to escape; turning it deadly makes for good plot architecture. Death could come in a single drop seeping through a ceiling, or it could torrent down in an obliterating flood. The Rain runs on a horror of the weaponized familiar, as uncanny as a husband suddenly turned evil. As in the best episodes of Black Mirror, or the shot in Blue Velvet where the camera descends to show the horror that seethes under the perfect lawn, the environment in which the characters live is thoroughly infected by death.

Screenwriter Jannik Tai Mosholt, who also worked on the legendary Borgen, has said, “Civilization is very fickle. It’s a thin layer spread out over thousands of years of basic survival.” The question that The Rain raises is what remains “when civilization is stripped away in an instant.” Mosholt contrasts the show’s apocalyptic feel with Danish aesthetics. He was excited to thrust the cast into “a post-apocalyptic Scandinavia, where all the straight lines of the controlled North have shattered, and let uncontrolled nature take over everything.”