In Puerto Rico, much has been done to prevent some of the problems with last year’s response. According to The New York Times, warehouses have been stocked with food, water, and plastic sheeting, and all hospitals now have emergency power generators. The Federal Emergency Management Agency intends to keep 70 recovery centers open throughout the season, and 2,800 employees on the island. The hope is that, if another big storm hits, the island won’t have to wait two weeks to receive basic aid personnel and supplies from the mainland.

But approximately 30,000 people there still lack electricity. Redlener, who just returned from the island, said nothing has been done to fortify the island’s electricity system after Maria destroyed it, causing the largest blackout in American history. “This is very unsettling, that more hasn’t been done to do a deeper and more successful or effective upgrading of the power system,” he said. “What has been rebuilt is an unfortunate replication of the fragile, non-resilient system that caused of a lot of the ongoing problems from Maria.” The inaction has been due, in part, to incompetence: The Puerto Rican Electric Power Authority controversially awarded a $300 million contract to rebuild the power grid to a two-person company in Montana (then canceled the contract two weeks later). But it’s also due to a lack of prioritization by the federal government, which in March scaled back the number of contractors working on rebuilding the grid while 100,000 people were still without power.

Trump tosses paper towels at a distribution center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, on October 3, 2017. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Salna described a similar situation in Florida. He says residents are more motivated to prepare their households for this hurricane season, but suggested the state could be doing more to prepare for the new normal: stronger, more frequent hurricanes. “There’s a longer range issue of how are we going to deal with all these areas that are prone to storm surge,” he said. “There’s a question of whether there should even be neighborhoods and local communities in some of these low-lying areas.” Instead of seriously grappling with those questions, however, most destroyed buildings in those places were rebuilt. And last week, The Tampa Bay Times reported that the Florida legislature “failed to pass many of the bills they identified as essential” to lessening the damage from future storms. No bill was passed to address Florida’s decrepit sewage systems, which saw mass overflows after Hurricane Irma’s flooding—but a bill was passed to allow companies to dump treated sewage into drinking water sources.

The Florida legislature takes a myopic approach to hurricanes, preferring to allocate money for immediate recovery—to repair beaches and farms, or for displaced students who evacuated to Florida from Puerto Rico. But spending money only on immediate recovery ensures that money will have to be spent again and again, every time there’s a severe hurricane season. As Republican state Representative Jeanette Nunez told the Times: “Sometimes it’s just easier to throw money at a problem than it is to take a thoughtful and diligent approach to policy making.”

That criticism also applies to President Donald Trump’s administration and the Republican Congress, which has allocated more than $140 billion for hurricane relief since September, most of it for humanitarian assistance and rebuilding infrastructure. Last week, FEMA Administrator Brock Long visited Louisiana and Texas to urge residents to start preparing for the 2018 hurricane season. It’s good advice, but it comes as the administration has rolled back hurricane resilience policies that would take the burden off of individuals. Last year, Trump shelved two rules requiring new construction projects be built with flood protections in mind. After the damage wrought by Hurricane Harvey, Trump said he would reinstate those rules. With another hurricane season coming on June 1, they remain shelved.