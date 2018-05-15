These effects may also be therapeutic at the end of life. While some of the people Pollan talks with are trying to live longer and be healthier, some have decided to undergo testing with psychedelics as they come face to face with their own mortality. “I am the luckiest man on earth,” notes Patrick, a man dying of cancer, who participated in an NYU psilocybin trial. Throughout his sessions, he talks of “something beyond this physical body,” and the cancer as a “type of illusion.” For every report of a “bad trip,” there are a dozen stories of profound enlightenment and happiness experienced by people who have dropped acid or taken mushrooms.

Pollan had his whole life to try psychedelics, but for the baby boomer journalist, there was no dropping acid in the parking lot of a Grateful Dead show in the 1970s or anything like that. Pollan, who says early in the book that he tried magic mushrooms “two or three times in my late twenties,” only started experimenting in earnest in his sixties. “I’m not sure what I was waiting for: courage, maybe, or the right opportunity, which a busy life lived on the right side of the law never quite seemed to afford.”

In the chapter entitled “Travelogue,” he goes on three different trips. The guide who gives him LSD for “Trip One,” is the son of a man who served in the SS during World War II. This gives Pollan some pause due to the fact, “I was a Jew from a family that had once been reluctant to buy a German car.” Anybody that has tried any of the drugs Pollan takes knows that even the slightest hint of anxiety going in can sometimes lead to troubling results. Yet the man, known as Fritz, puts those fears to rest with “a broad grin and a warm hug.”

We soon find Pollan tripping, sitting in a yurt somewhere in the mountains, listening to a soundtrack of “New Age drivel,” revisiting each phase in his life, from falling in love with his wife Judith to his son Isaac’s birth and childhood. It’s told so matter-of-factly that it risks sucking the emotional air from the scene, but then we see Pollan with, “warm tears ... sliding down my cheeks.” Even as he notes that “psychedelic experiences are notoriously hard to render in words,” he argues that it is worth trying. “It is all too easy to dismiss what unfolds in our minds during a psychedelic experience as simply a ‘drug experience,’ and that is precisely what our culture encourages us to do,” he writes.

There are signs that this is changing. In the last few years, it is not uncommon to see articles on “What to Know About Ayahuasca, the Hallucinogen That Blows Your Mind and Makes You Puke Your Guts Out” in fitness magazines, or to hear of young entrepreneurs dropping acid to cope with the pressures of building a business. While it’s easy to sneer at rich and powerful wellness types and Silicon Valley billionaires trying to chase the magic of LSD, their support could also be viewed as an avenue toward cultural acceptability for these drugs, helping psychedelics filter into the mainstream. Pollan’s book, and television shows like Hamilton Morris’s Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia, give the curious and open-minded plenty to read up on, if interested.

Yet the most important thing Pollan does in this book is describe deeply his personal experiences of psychedelics in as relatable a way as possible. Ayelet Waldman also successfully did this with her 2017 memoir, A Really Good Day: How Microdosing Made a Mega Difference in My Mood, My Marriage, and My Life. Both authors offer an approach very different from earlier, sometimes offputting efforts to advocate for substances like LSD and mushrooms, which ranged from the message that the drugs could help people to calls for countercultural revolution or threats of mind control. Pollan opts to get personal. During his own psilocybin journey, he recounts a moment when nature called during his trip:

the bathroom was a riot of sparkling light. The arc of water I sent forth was truly one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen, a waterfall of diamonds cascading into a pool, breaking its surface into a billion clattering fractals of light.



How to Change Your Mind might not be a colorful, psychedelic mass love-in, in which we all become “heads,” but a psychedelic revolution could be closer than we think. And Pollan, a baby boomer who missed out on the first big attempt to enlighten the masses through LSD, might be one of the thinkers to help usher in this new era.