If you asked me to choose the least adaptable novel of all time, I would pick Ian McEwan’s On Chesil Beach. I bought it when it was first published in 2007, eager to while away a few hours with the reliable author of Saturday (2005), Enduring Love (1997), and Amsterdam (1998). But as I sat on a local hilltop turning the book’s final pages, all the blood drained from my body and ran, it seemed, into the grass below.



On Chesil Beach is the single most embarrassing thing I have ever read. This is not to say that the book is bad: It’s a slim work of fiction (a novella, really) that focuses on a single relationship, between Edward and Florence. The “real time” narrative covers a single evening in 1962 in which the couple, who have just married, bumble inexorably toward their first sexual encounter. In his characteristic style, McEwan goes backwards and forwards through time, rummages through each character’s thoughts, and outlines the social forces that unite and separate them both. But the book’s anticlimax is the hook upon which the whole thing hangs. And it is excruciating.

As a device, it’s McEwanish enough. In the build-up to that moment, we learn all sorts of interesting things about bad communication, arctic British sexuality, and the ways that people fall in and out of love. But even thinking about the fumble that ends this couple’s relationship makes me turn pale with second-hand humiliation. Why, why would you adapt such a book into a film?

It turns out that the decisive moment is underplayed in the movie. Saoirse Ronan is Florence, and Billy Howle plays Edward. They’re both great actors, and they’re backed up by some truly outstanding ones: Anne-Marie Duff plays Edward’s brain-damaged mother, whose narrative function is to work up a discourse around Uccello’s Hunt in the Forest, a painting of perfect technical execution and also roiling, deep darkness. Emily Watson plays Florence’s healthy-brained but cruel mother. (In one of the movie’s best moments, she delivers the word “mangetout” at the dinner table like an executioner.) The film’s director Dominic Cooke had an able cast at his disposal, and made one great decision: He tilted the movie towards a focus on time and identity, playing up every theme except the sexual one.