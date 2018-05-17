Questions about Mueller’s timeframe can cut both ways. The U.S. will hold its midterm elections in less than six months, increasingly putting the special counsel in a bind. Justice Department policies generally warn federal prosecutors against undertaking major investigative steps near an election to avoid the appearance of influence.

“One would think that common sense dictates going public with some substantive decision very soon—by June at the latest—or not going forward until after the election,” Ware said. “Any responsible prosecutor, including Bob Mueller, would be disinclined to become a factor in the election itself, and you saw what happened when Comey started making comments on two different occasions, and the fear that that’s caused and the potential impact that that had on the election.”

It’s understandable why Trump and his associates want Mueller to wrap up soon. The investigation is a media obsession, hanging a dark cloud over the administration, and the scrutiny of federal prosecutors has put the White House constantly on edge. But the president is no ordinary subject of an investigation. Unlike virtually any other potential defendant in the country, Trump alone can fire the man who’s investigating him. That makes his threats to fire Mueller—which he has privately considering doing at least twice—a unique challenge to the American rule of law. “We’ll see what happens,” Trump said last month. “Many people have said, ‘you should fire him.’ Again, they found nothing and in finding nothing that’s a big statement.”

But it’s clear that Mueller has found some things, given the indictments thus far, and only the special counsel’s office knows whether it has found evidence that Trump colluded with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election. The Senate Intelligence Committee, in a bipartisan statement on Wednesday, confirmed that Russia meddled to help Trump and hurt Hillary Clinton. Later that day, Giuliani claimed to have knowledge that Mueller won’t indict the president even if the investigation uncovers evidence of wrongdoing. (There’s a longstanding legal debate, inside and outside the Justice Department, about whether the Constitution allows a sitting president to be indicted.)

The political damage inflicted by this whole affair is largely of Trump’s own making. The president himself set in motion the events that led to Mueller’s appointment when he abruptly fired Comey last May. Trump quickly undermined the party line for the dismissal by linking it to the Russia investigation, then threatened to release “tapes” of his conversations with the ousted FBI director. That tweet prompted Comey to go public with his now-famous memos that detailed the president’s months-long pressure campaign against him. Had Trump left Comey alone, Mueller likely would have no reason to pursue whether Trump obstructed justice.

Even the president’s staunchest supporters realize the implications of another high-profile dismissal. For the one-year anniversary of Mueller’s appointment, The Washington Post interviewed Trump voters about the Russia investigation. When asked to summarize it so far, they voters gave the party line: that it’s a politicized “witch hunt” aimed at undermining Trump’s presidency. But they also didn’t think Trump should shut down the inquiry. As one woman said, “People would be suspicious.”