And Mueller is shedding light on the shady world of cash and influence in Washington. Tony Podesta, an influential Democratic lobbyist, resigned from his namesake firm last October after Mueller’s indictments of Manafort turned up connections between the firm and Manafort’s foreign-lobbying work for Ukraine’s pro-Moscow government. Podesta had amassed a fortune by leveraging his deep connections in Democratic politics on behalf of corporate and foreign clients. But a casual brush with Mueller scared away the firm’s clients and eventually led to its collapse.

A similar fate may have befallen Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime fixer and personal attorney. FBI agents stunned the political world last month with a surprise raid on Cohen’s office and residences for evidence of alleged white-collar crimes. Cohen’s lawyer said he was told the investigation reached the federal prosecutors’ office in Manhattan through a referral from Mueller’s office. Reports later emerged that Mueller questioned companies last fall about their business dealings with Cohen after Trump was elected.

It’s unclear how Cohen factors into Mueller’s investigation at this stage. The federal prosecutors’ office in Manhattan appears to be acting independently of the special counsel’s office, suggesting that whatever they’re probing doesn’t fall under the broader Russia investigation. Either way, it’s startling how much potential evidence of corruption Mueller’s brought to light, apparently by accident.

“I accept this responsibility and will discharge it to the best of my ability,” Mueller said in a one-line statement after his appointment on May 17, 2017. Those were his last public comments to date.

Though he’s been one of the dominant figures in American politics for the last year, Mueller doesn’t give interviews, hold press conferences, or make speeches. Avid followers of the Russia investigation’s twists and turns may have noticed that news outlets keep using the same photos of him over and over again. That’s because he hasn’t been seen in public since last June, save for an eagle-eyed Twitter user who spotted him at a downtown D.C. crosswalk in March. This relatively blank slate allows Americans to project their own beliefs and biases onto the former FBI director.

For those who oppose Trump and his policies, Mueller has become an indefatigable symbol of justice and honor. On a Reddit forum titled “/r/the_mueller”—a nod to /r/the_donald—users swap Russia-related news alongside paeans to Mueller’s integrity and photos of his piercing glare. On Saturday Night Live, veteran actor Robert de Niro portrays him as a tough, implacable prosecutor. MoveOn.org launched a project in March to organize nationwide rallies at a moment’s notice if Trump ousts Mueller; more than 300,000 people had registered to take part by April.

Mueller also has plenty of opponents who see him as a threat to Trump’s political survival. California Representative Devin Nunes has wrecked the credibility of the House Intelligence Committee in what appears to be a tireless quest to undermine Mueller’s investigation. Sean Hannity and other Fox News pundits spend night after night constructing an alternate reality in which Hillary Clinton and other Democrats are leading a “deep state” coup against a victimized Trump. (Mueller is a lifelong Republican.)

Earlier this week, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly claimed that Mueller’s investigation is making things awkward for Trump when he meets with foreign counterparts. “There may not be a cloud, but certainly the president is, you know, somewhat embarrassed, frankly,” he told NPR in a rare interview. “When world leaders come in... you know the first couple of minutes of every conversation might revolve around that kind of thing.”

It’s no surprise that Trump, who is patently insecure and hounded by doubts about his legitimacy as president, would feel uncomfortable about a special counsel scrutinizing him and his inner circle. But nobody else should. Americans can instead take pride that they live in a society where even a president must obey the criminal-justice process. Mueller’s investigation is the clearest possible expression of a fundamental democratic principle: No man is above the law.