Board members flagged Figaro’s frequent appearances on Fox News praising Trump. She has said on the network as recently as the end of April that the president’s critics mostly don’t like that he’s shaking up the system. And last year she said immigrants are “coming into the country and getting benefits that Americans do not get,” and getting away with crimes while African-Americans go to prison.

The Politico piece had been live for barely an hour when Figaro started publicly attacking Lucy Flores and Catalina Velasquez on Twitter. Flores is a former state lawmaker in Nevada who stepped down from Our Revolution’s board in April following disagreements about the group’s outreach to Latinos; Velasquez, a founding board member, is an undocumented immigrant. Both are quoted in Politico’s piece. Figaro’s public attacks on Flores and Velasquez are more than troubling, as they occur in a political era marked by White House xenophobia and rising deportations. And all of this reinforces concerns about Turner’s leadership of the great legacy institution of the Sanders campaign.

This is not the first time Our Revolution’s private problems have gone public. Eight staffers resigned the day Sanders announced the group’s creation, mostly due to campaign manager Jeff Weaver’s role as president and the decision to make the group a 501c4. As Eliza Newlin Carney wrote for The American Prospect at the time, some believed the group would have been more effective if organized as a PAC.

Turner replaced Weaver in 2017. Joining Our Revolution made sense for Turner, a former state lawmaker in Ohio who had been out of political office for a year when she endorsed Sanders in 2016. At the time, Turner’s endorsement made national headlines: She’d enthusiastically backed Hillary Clinton, and Bill Clinton sent a fundraising letter on her behalf during a failed bid to become Ohio’s secretary of state. But her tenure at Our Revolution has been marked by accusations of mismanagement and self-interested careerism. Turner has done little to dispel concerns about her political ambitions: Questioned directly by Politico, she would not confirm or deny that she plans a presidential run in 2020 if Sanders sits the race out. If she did, she would presumably use the invaluable voter database that the Sanders campaign built.

Another staffer concern is that Our Revolution’s endorsement process is frustratingly opaque. Some of the races Politico cited, most conspicuously the Virginia gubernatorial primary between Doug Jones and Ralph Northam, don’t quite count as knocks against Our Revolution: Both are significantly to the right of the organization, and an endorsement would have undermined the organization’s stated political principles.

Still, Our Revolution has issued some troubling endorsements. Among them: Ohio gubernatorial candidate Dennis Kucinich, who once delivered a paid speech to a group that supports Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, and Texas’s Laura Moser, who recently hired conspiracy theorist Leah McElrath to be her campaign’s communications director. (McElrath once memorably speculated that child rape could be the Russian government’s “kompromat” on Donald Trump.) It isn’t clear how, or even if, Our Revolution factored Kucinich’s speech in its endorsement process.