After Nina faded from public view, her reputation restored, she married a young man named Norman, settled in Saginaw, Michigan, and tried to get on with things. In 1949, she and Norman moved to Bay City, the site of her incarceration and torture; there are no records to illuminate her feelings on the matter, but there they stayed, until she fell ill with a brain tumor and moved into a nursing home in 1957. Her three children had all died young; ultimately, at the age of 56, so did she.

After weathering decades of political turmoil and changing public sentiment, the American Plan and ultimately lost steam in its most public form. Evolving attitudes towards sex, venereal disease, and women’s rights signalled a kind of death knell for this cruel dragnet, and several high-profile cases helped hasten its retreatfeminist writer Andrea Dworkin, who was arrested at the age of 18 when she attended an anti-war demonstration outside the United Nations building in New York City. After being strip-searched and forcibly examined by two male doctors, she bled for days afterwards. Around the same time, Civil Rights activists in Birmingham feared being subjected to the same kind of examinations at the hands of the police, and the Black Panthers in Sacramento risked forced “V.D. examinations” as part of a police harassment campaign.

Like Nina, Dworkin fought back, and attracted considerable media attention that led to an increased spotlight on the conditions women prisoners faced in New York City’s jails, and the eventual closure of the clinic at which she’d been assaulted. Pioneering sex workers’ rights organization COYOTE—led by local activist and former sex worker Margo St. James—took up the battle in San Francisco, and their efforts in concert with those of ACLU lawyer Deborah Hinkley resulted in a California Court of Appeals ruling that Oakland police would have to enforce the quarantine equally, regardless of the arrestee’s gender—which led to a sharp downtick in prostitution arrests. Similar battles played out across the nation, and by the mid-70s, the Plan—while not totally defeated—rested in tatters. In 1972, ASHA ceased its undercover surveillance and harassment of sex workers, instead pivoting towards more public-facing awareness campaigns and focusing on herpes, instead of syphilis or gonorrhea.

The ideas at the heart of the program have, however, proved remarkably resilient. Its tendrils of influence crept into the Tuskegee Syphilis Study, Japanese internment camps, and the responses to the AIDS epidemic, and helped to lay the groundwork for the current mass incarceration crisis. As Stern has uncovered, the same Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) camps that were later used to imprison Americans of Japanese and German descent, prisoners of war, and conscientious objectors during World War II originally functioned as “concentration camps” for women incarcerated under the American Plan.

Women are still arrested on false pretenses, simply for how they look or present, or for carrying condoms in their purses.

None of the three federal laws passed in 1917, 1918, and 1919 have ever been struck down in appeals court or repealed; they remain on the books in various forms today, and the toxic attitudes they enabled continue to impact women in America today. As late as 1976, authorities in Salt Lake City, Utah threatened the arrest and “forced treatment of suspected carriers of a strain of venereal disease that is resistant to penicillin treatment,” while police in California’s Monterey County required sex workers to submit to mandatory STI clinics, under threat of incarceration and forcible examination. In 1982, the mayor of Atlantic City floated the idea of quarantining sex workers in the name of “cleaning up” the boardwalk. When public officials detained a number of HIV-positive individuals in the 1980s and 1990s (many of them sex workers), the ghost of the American Plan reared its head once more; one court decision from 1990 directly cited a 1919 case that declared the quarantine of a woman infected with gonorrhea a “reasonable and proper” action. Everything old is new again.

The truths revealed in this book are truly shocking, and even more so because they are so little known. The culture of silence that has impacted sex workers for so long has finally begun to dissipate, but potent dangers remain. More than 200,000 women are currently incarcerated, and represent the fastest-growing segment of the prison population; up to 70 percent of women behind bars are or have been involved in the commercial sex industry. Women are still arrested on false pretenses, simply for how they look or present, or for carrying condoms in their purses; sex workers—particularly those who are trans women of color—are extremely vulnerable to police brutality and criminal justice abuses. Nina McCall—and women like Margo St. James and Inez Burns—fought against a system that saw them as less than human. One hopes the fact that more authors are now working to tell those stories means that more people will fight back.