The only truly poetic act Percy Bysshe Shelley ever accomplished was saving his wife Mary from bleeding to death by packing her in ice while she was miscarrying. Otherwise, he was something of a wimp. He fainted during a reading of The Rime of the Ancient Mariner. His politics were revolutionary but, like most of the English Romantics, his poetry was overrated. “Out of the day and night / A joy has taken flight.” Drivel!

Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley, née Godwin, is underrated in inverse proportion. In her great novel Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus—as well as the books Mathilda (1819) and Valperga: or, the Life and Adventures of Castruccio, Prince of Lucca (1823)—she managed to unite the Romantic novel’s interest in the sublime with a seriousness both political and philosophical. She not only achieved these feats while living with the peevish Percy, but did so despite the long shadows of her parents, both famous geniuses.

Mary Wollstonecraft, author of A Vindication of the Rights of Women, died only a few days after her daughter was born. William Godwin, an early advocate of anarchism, survived a great deal longer. He’d hoped to have a son named William, but after his wife’s death Godwin was left to raise both the newborn Mary and another infant, Fanny Imlay, whom Mary Sr. had borne out of wedlock. Godwin took over Mary’s education and raised her to be a rigorous and unorthodox thinker. Their relationship hit a big patch of rocks, however, when his own student started hitting on his teenage daughter. Before long Percy Shelley had persuaded Mary to run away from home, and had taken her stepsister Claire Clairmont (Godwin had remarried) with them.

In every aspect that Percy is overrated, Mary shines. But the heroic ice bath is not included in the new biopic Mary Shelley, directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour (Wadjda) and written by Emma Jensen. There is no mention of the couple’s fascinating travels through France during the first years of their relationship. There is an entire sister—Fanny Imlay, who dramatically committed suicide—who is not in the movie. Percy’s first wife kills herself in the wrong year. Mary even theatrically proclaims herself to be the wrong age when she presents her manuscript to a publisher.