If you see this, please ignore it. It is BS of the highest order and @NBC/@NBCNewsMACH should be ashamed for not fact-checking with other scientists. Peter Ward is the proponent of some totally unsubstantiated theories linking SO2 emissions to global warming. https://t.co/3T7RsoOPPs — Simon Carn (@simoncarn) May 21, 2018

But a piece like NBC’s was almost inevitable, given the long history of climate-change deniers blaming volcanoes for the phenomenon. Usually, those arguments are based on the fact that volcanoes emit lots of carbon dioxide when they erupt. In that sense, Ward’s argument that volcanoes produce ozone—and that ozone causes climate change—was at least somewhat original.

But both arguments lack supporting evidence. Year-over-year, humans produce 100 times more carbon dioxide than volcanoes—even when there’s a big eruption. “Volcanic output of greenhouse gases is roughly matched by ocean and terrestrial carbon uptake,” said climatologist Michael Mann, the director of the Earth System Science Center at Penn State. “So unless there is a dramatic upsurge in volcanic activity, it doesn’t contribute at all—the background rate of volcanic outgassing is already nearly balanced out by natural carbon uptake. The imbalance is so small that it has to add up over millions of years to amount to anything significant.”

Compared to past eruptions, de Moor thinks Kilauea isn’t even that big in terms of carbon dioxide output. Though he doesn’t have exact measurements, he estimates that Kilauea is emitting around 15,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per day. (He calculated this based on measurements of sulfur dioxide from Kilauea and the typical ratio of sulfur dioxide to carbon dioxide emissions from eruptions.) Fifteen thousand metric tons of C02 is roughly equivalent to how much is emitted by a large coal-fired power plant in a day and a half, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

There is one other powerful greenhouse gas being caused by Kilauea, as its lava burns through organic matter: methane. But that’s “a really local effect,” de Moor said. “It’s not going to have any big impact on anything global.”

In reality, massive eruptions are more likely to cool the Earth than warm it. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, “The most significant climate impacts from volcanic injections into the stratosphere come from the conversion of sulfur dioxide to sulfuric acid,” which causes more “reflection of radiation from the Sun back into space, cooling the Earth’s lower atmosphere or troposphere.” The Pinatubo eruption in 1991, for instance, “was a standout in its climate impact and cooled the Earth’s surface for three years following the eruption, by as much as 1.3 degrees F at the height of the impact.”

Kilauea’s latest outburst isn’t big enough for such an impact. And for the sake of Hawaii’s Big Islanders, let’s hope it remains that way.