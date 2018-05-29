As the show draws to a conclusion, Elizabeth is having a change of heart, but it comes from commitment to her country rather than from a betrayal of it. In her flashback, set in the early 1960s, two and a half decades earlier, it is layers of Russian and Soviet culture that shape her decision to protect Nesterenko. Elizabeth—then named Nadezhda—is in Moscow where she had recently arrived from the provinces. In training with the KGB, she is in the middle of a nighttime practice mission. On a poorly lit Moscow street, she picks up a message left in a dead drop at a bridge underpass and then moves along, under the bridge, past four large posters. One of the posters is clearly visible. “Work, sonny, just as you have fought!” says the message at the bottom of the poster. The image above: an older man at a factory gingerly putting his hands around a younger man’s shoulders; the younger man wears his work outfit covering but not fully concealing his army uniform replete with his “Order of the Red Star” medal awarded for valor in combat. Emerging from the underpass, Elizabeth stumbles upon a traffic accident that had taken place moments before: a motorcycle collided with a horse. One man—the horse rider—appears dead, the second man is pleading for help, the motorcycle is crashed, and the horse is close to death. Elizabeth continues on her mission.

What Elizabeth is seeing here is not a perfectly recalled memory, but a moment shaped and reshaped by collective and cultural memory.

As a flashback to the early 1960s, this scene—at first glance—doesn’t make much sense. The poster Elizabeth passes is a decade and a half out of date: Designed in 1945, it was mass produced in the immediate aftermath of Nazi Germany’s defeat in World War II (or what Russians refer to as the Great Patriotic War). The poster was intended as a visual aid in welcoming surviving Red Army soldiers back to civilian life and to the daunting task of rebuilding the Soviet Union at the end of the devastating war. What Elizabeth is seeing here is not a perfectly recalled memory, but a moment shaped and reshaped by the collective and cultural memory that often motivate her as a character. A child of the war, Elizabeth is both traumatized by wartime deprivation and moved by it to serve her country. In this flashback, it’s as though the older man in the poster is directly asking her to pick up where the wartime generation left off.

The injured horse in the flashback, meanwhile, seems drawn from literature rather life. There’s Raskolnikov’s dream in Crime and Punishment that he is a child witnessing a horse being brutally beaten by a group of peasants. When he wakes up, he doubts whether he can go ahead with the murder he had by then decided to commit. There’s also the injured horse in Vladimir Mayakovsky’s 1918 poem “Getting Along with Horses.” When a horse slips on an icy street, passersby immediately begin gawking at and cruelly teasing the poor animal. The poem’s narrator approaches and says to the horse (here, in Val Vinokur’s translation): “Listen to me, horse— / do you think you’re any less than they are? [...] / all of us are horses, sort of, / every one of us a horse in his own way.” After these words, the horse gets up and continues on her way: “and life was worth living / and work, worthwhile.” For Elizabeth too, the injured horse prompts a moral reckoning, and she decides, now, to help a comrade in danger, the way she wishes she had done back in the early ‘60s.

Between the final season’s first and penultimate episodes, Elizabeth has learned to see differently from the terminally ill artist Erica Haskard. Observing Erica as she sketches, Elizabeth now knows how to look at herself askance. In the flashback, she’s reimagining herself: In her gait, her clothing, and the expression of a curious provincial girl newly in Moscow on her face, she resembles Katerina, the protagonist of the 1979 Soviet hit Moscow Doesn’t Believe in Tears. The film, which won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 1980, has been on her mind: she and Claudia watch it with Paige in the first episode of S6. The beginning of the film is set in 1958, around the time Elizabeth began training in Moscow. For Elizabeth, who hasn’t been to the USSR in over two decades, the movie is a way back into her own culture and her sense of purpose.

What Elizabeth finally understands is that doing the KGB’s bidding in 1987 no longer means serving her country.

In the flashback, Elizabeth reconnects with a young, innocent, and idealistic version of herself: a woman motivated by her people’s wartime suffering to serve her country. She has never shifted, she believes, from that youthful idealism. Instead, it’s the organization that sent her on her mission—the KGB—that has become rotten and changed its purpose. What Elizabeth finally understands is that doing the KGB’s bidding in 1987 no longer means serving her country. In the split-second it takes her to take down Nesterenko’s would-be assassin, Elizabeth also foils the KGB’s coup against Gorbachev. It’s not American might or superiority that encourage Elizabeth to make this decision, but her own experiences of Soviet culture and ideals; it’s an acknowledgment from the showrunners that it also took Soviet idealism to bring the Cold War to an end.