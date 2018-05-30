On May 25, the Republic of Ireland overwhelmingly voted to repeal the Eighth Amendment to its constitution. The amendment “acknowledges the right to life of the unborn” and required the Irish state to defend that right. What that had meant in practice, in the 35 years since the amendment was passed, was that abortion was illegal in nearly all situations; that pregnant women had been hauled into court to have any medical decisions that might affect their fetus debated by an attorney for that fetus appointed by the state. It had also meant for years that Irish people had traveled abroad to access the health procedures they could not have at home—by most estimates 170,000 of them.

The 66.4 percent “yes” vote was higher than the most recent polls, higher than the estimates of the organizers I interviewed on the ground, and it came in the face of an extremely well-funded campaign (with lots of American right-wing dollars, as The New Republic’s Sarah Jones detailed) that relied on the Catholic Church’s deep roots in Ireland, on anti-abortion posters with both photorealistic and impossibly caricatured fetuses, on veiled threats and fearmongering about a spiking abortion rate. The safety valve of travel abroad was used in a subtler way to undermine the Yes campaign’s work: “They can just go to England,” an argument that was written into the Irish constitution in 1992 with the Thirteenth Amendment affirming the right to travel for an abortion. People who accept this argument are unwittingly showing their hand: They think abortion should be available, but arduous to access. It’s not about the right to life of the unborn—it is about making sure that abortion isn’t too easy. It is about the behavior of women and their role in the family.

As the Irish voted, the American public was consumed with another story about care and families: the story of the Trump administration ripping apart migrant families at the border. This is not, strictly speaking, new policy for the U.S., but the Trump administration’s strategy of maximizing the cruelty of immigration policies—as a deterrent or as red meat for the base or, more likely, both—has drawn attention to them and heightened their viciousness.

It has become a commonplace for pro-choice activists to note that people who claim to be protecting the innocent and “family values” when it comes to abortion are not at all interested in the welfare of already-born children, and moments like this, with these two news stories competing for headline space, certainly reaffirm that argument. Trump, after all, selected rabidly antichoice Mike Pence as his running mate and told gory fairy tales about the horrors of abortion on the campaign trail. Meanwhile, Trump’s reference to immigrants as “animals” is a way to dehumanize people so that policies like this, of violently separating parent and child, go unopposed by a supposedly Christian base.