President Donald Trump is in a forgiving mood these days. He kicked off his Thursday morning by issuing a full pardon to Dinesh D’Souza, a conservative pundit who pleaded guilty to federal campaign-finance crimes in 2014. In a statement, the White House said that D’Souza had been “a victim of selective prosecution for violations of campaign finance laws.” D’Souza took a victory lap on Twitter with a jab at Preet Bharara, the former federal prosecutor who oversaw his case.

KARMA IS A BITCH DEPT: @PreetBharara wanted to destroy a fellow Indian American to advance his career. Then he got fired & I got pardoned — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) May 31, 2018

Why did this case, out of the hundreds of thousands that churn through the federal criminal-justice system, merit the president’s personal intervention? Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he “always felt” D’Souza had been “very unfairly treated” by the system. “And a lot of people did, a lot of people did,” he explained. “What should have been a quick minor fine, like everybody else with the election stuff… What they did to him was horrible.”



Trump’s interest in prosecutorial overreach would be welcome if it were genuine. But the people he’s selected for mercy so far point toward a corrupt ulterior motive: signaling to aides and associates that he’ll pardon them as long as they don’t cooperate with the Russia investigation. Even those closest to him concede the optics. “If you’re looking at it that way, he already sent that message with Scooter Libby,” Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s latest loose-lipped lawyer, told the Huffington Post on Thursday.

Libby, who was once Vice President Dick Cheney’s chief of staff, received a pardon last month from Trump that wiped away his conviction for perjury and obstruction of justice. The conviction came about as part of the federal investigation into the Bush administration’s leak of CIA operative Valerie Plame’s identity to reporters. It was the last high-profile Justice Department probe to entangle the White House, making the symbolism of Trump’s act unmistakable.