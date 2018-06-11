During the 2014 World Cup, a tournament that Klinsmann hails as one of the great successes of his tenure, the underlying statistics suggest the team underperformed: Over four games, it possessed the ball for less time than any other U.S. World Cup team in modern history and was outshot 94 to 44. In the team’s 2-1 loss against Belgium in the knockout round, it took a superhuman performance from Tim Howard, recording a World Cup–record 16 saves, to keep the game close.

I cringed my way through the 2014 tournament. There were moments of ecstasy, like John Brooks’s fantastic game-winning header (and even better goal celebration) against Ghana, but there were more moments of frustration as I watched a team without an identity grope for one. The players worked hard—central midfielder Michael Bradley ran himself into the ground—but without a clear system of play, the team’s effort was ineffective. They were trying hard and running fast, but it wasn’t in service of any coherent strategy.



The problems continued over Klinsmann’s next two years in charge of the team. There was the disastrous fourth-place finish in the 2015 Gold Cup and subsequent failure to qualify for the 2017 Confederations Cup. The team was no longer fun to watch; I can’t imagine it was a fun team to play for, either. The final game of Klinsmann’s tenure was a brutal 4-0 drubbing in Costa Rica. If the U.S. team used to exceed the sum of its parts, by 2016 they were the opposite. Though Klinsmann had been hired to instill a new attacking identity in the team, he only had managed to break the team’s existing one.

The team briefly rebounded under new head coach Bruce Arena—who had coached the 2002 and 2006 World Cup squads—but the margin for error was small. In the final and decisive World Cup qualifier last year, against the Caribbean island nation of Trinidad, the team played without energy or ideas, leaving viewers to shout forlornly at their screens and wonder where the players’ famous grit had gone. In the dying minutes of that game, the U.S. down 2-1, there was no last-gasp goal to save the day. The team hadn’t earned that kind of luck.

Back in 2010, when I was in rural Mississippi, the final U.S. game of the World Cup landed on the weekend. I didn’t have to work, so I went to a local bar to watch with a cluster of other American fans. There’s a photo from that afternoon that I dug up recently. I’m standing with a bunch of people whose names I can’t remember; I don’t think I even knew them at the time. But our arms are wrapped around each other as we watch the final minutes of extra time, filled with hope that, although the U.S. was down a goal to Ghana, Donovan could conjure one more moment of magic like he had against Algeria.

The U.S. lost that day, but that game, that bar, and that photo epitomize what I used to love most about American soccer. There’s a beautiful irrationality to the whole enterprise. We knew that we weren’t going to win the World Cup, but the sliver of hope that we might get to watch one more game was enough to unite a group of strangers in a strange place.

I can’t feel anything close to that level of emotion with the current team. The U.S. has been too underwhelming and inconsistent for too long to trust them with anything close to hope. Watching them in the World Cup likely would have produced only more panic, not joy.

So I’m looking forward to being a neutral soccer fan this summer, appreciating the beauty of the game without the agony of investment. Rather than having to watch the U.S. stumble through the group stage, I’ll be able to watch the likes of Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Argentina’s Lionel Messi with uncomplicated glee. Sure, I’m bummed that a player as exciting as 19-year-old American star Christian Pulisic won’t get the chance to raise his profile at a World Cup. But until the U.S. can regain the soccer identity that it lost—or, better yet, carve out a more progressive one—I’m happy that I don’t have to watch them try to figure it in Russia.

After the tournament, U.S. Soccer will hire a new coach. Hopefully, the federation’s freshly elected president, Carlos Cordeiro, will find someone who can turn the team into a legitimate World Cup contender rather than an overachieving underdog. That will require, among other things, producing more young players like Pulisic. If that happens, I very much look forward to sneaking out of my office in 2022 to watch the national team play, swilling beers and locking arms with strangers. We probably won’t win it all, but at least we’ll believe again that we might.