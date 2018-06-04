That’s an extraordinary stroke of luck for Blagojevich, since any other president would probably have seen right through the ex-governor’s plea for mercy. Even a casual effort to scrutinize his claims shows their weakness. In the Journal op-ed, for example, Blagojevich offers an impressively misleading description of the case against him and the crimes for which he was convicted.

“The jury in my case was instructed to infer a quid pro quo even though no favors were offered or exchanged,” he wrote. “The prosecutor told the jurors that if they felt I’d had a belief, expectation or hope that I might receive a campaign contribution because of actions I took as governor, they had to convict me. It didn’t matter that no evidence existed that explicit promises had been made.” (Emphasis his.)

Blagojevich’s description makes it sound like he was somehow convicted of bribery even though no bribes or explicit promises for bribes were exchanged. That would indeed be odd. In reality, he was convicted of attempted extortion, attempted bribery, conspiracy to commit extortion, and conspiracy to solicit bribes, among other charges. It’s akin to suggesting you were wrongly convicted of murder when you’re serving a prison sentence for aggravated assault.

In 2015, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals also rejected what they described as Blagojevich’s “magic-words requirement” that an explicit promise be made to count as a corrupt bargain. “Few politicians say, on or off the record, ‘I will exchange official act X for payment Y,’” Judge Frank Easterbrook wrote. “Similarly, persons who conspire to rob banks or distribute drugs do not propose or sign contracts in the statutory language. ‘Nudge, nudge, wink, wink, you know what I mean’ can amount to extortion under the Hobbs Act, just as it can furnish the gist of a Monty Python sketch.”

That Blagojevich failed to successfully exchange his honest services as Illinois’s governor for cash and favors doesn’t make his behavior less corrupt. John Chase and Bob Secter, who covered the trials for The Chicago Tribune, noted last week that most of the evidence that felled him came from Blagojevich’s own comments in wiretapped conversations. “The portrait that emerged from that up-close observation was of a leader sublimely self-righteous, comically vain, untrustworthy, uninterested in the process of governing, unsophisticated in the arts of policy and deal making and not particularly discriminating in whose counsel he sought,” they wrote.

Aiding Blagojevich’s campaign is a sympathetic conservative media that’s defending Trump against Mueller’s investigation. If those overzealous prosecutors in the Justice Department would topple a Democratic governor of Illinois on dubious grounds, the logic goes, why wouldn’t they do the same thing to a Republican president? Blagojevich’s allies are more than willing to aid this narrative to free the ex-governor.

“It’s almost like Yogi Berra said: ‘It’s deja vu all over again,’” his wife Patti Blagojevich told Fox News host Laura Ingraham in early May. “Ten years ago, these same people—Comey, [former federal prosecutor Patrick] Fitzgerald, Mueller—used these out-of-control prosecutors and FBI agents [and] came after my husband with their unchecked power to undo an election by the people.”

There’s an irony of sorts to Trump being treated like a mark: He’s faced no shortage of allegations that he’s a swindler himself, first by his Republican rivals and then by his Democratic opponents. They often point to dubious business practices like Trump University, which faced a multi-state lawsuit, which Trump later paid $25 million to settle, for allegedly defrauding customers out of tens of thousands of dollars. There’s an old saying that you can’t con a con man, but Trump’s presidency is putting that aphorism to the test.