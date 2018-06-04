Where in the United States do we depend on foreign steel and aluminum imports?

All over. South Carolina, lots of places. Places that use steel for ships, for airplanes, for cars. Steel is not just one thing, it’s a range of different types of products that can be very very high tech. Not everyone can make specific types of steel or aluminum for specific applications. Some things Europeans specialize in and some things U.S. steel mills specialize in.

How much do the tariffs hurt the countries the U.S. is imposing them on?

The single biggest exporter of steel and aluminium to the United States is Canada, followed by Brazil and South Korea. Mexico is fourth. It doesn’t affect China at all, because China’s exports to us have been determined to be unfair and they already have punitive tariffs imposed that predate the Trump administration. This is one of the things that’s striking about this tariff decision. It’s literally only directed at countries who almost everyone in the U.S. would consider to be our allies.

The amount of trade we’re talking, though, is not huge. Economically it affects obviously certain companies in Germany, in Canada, but in terms of the volume of trade, not gigantic.



The problem is more political. Everyone in all of these countries knows that Mr. Trump is slapping them. And it makes it extremely difficult for anyone to say “well, I’ve just been slapped, I’m going to turn the other cheek and I’m going to work with Mr. Trump on our common issues.”

Moreover, they are concerned that the U.S. says “we’re doing this for national security reasons—we need to protect our steel, aluminum and most recently also auto manufacturers for national security reasons,” when there is absolutely no justification for that claim. All those other countries know that if the U.S. claims what appears to be a clear case of protectionism is a national security concern, then what the U.S. is doing is giving every country in the world a justification for saying everything’s national security. That effectively means there is no more law when it comes to trade. That’s the real problem. It’s not the money. It’s the precedent that counts.

When you say “precedent”...

Every single agreement that the U.S. government has negotiated over the last 30 years to open other markets has, at the U.S. government’s insistence, a clause that allows either party to do something for national security reasons. We are a global power. We have to do things that a lot of other countries don’t really have to do, and some of those things may be inconsistent with those treaties, but we’ve always said look, you know us, we will not gratuitously abuse this flexibility that we’re asking for in this treaty. The application will be narrow. But now we’re saying we want to do something that’s clearly economic and say it’s all about national security. So what was a narrowly intended essential flexibility for the United States has now become a gaping hole that you can drive a Mack truck through.



Because that clause is written so broadly, it means that all those treaties are meaningless, and we would not be able to complain against anyone if they said “well I need to protect my ski industry because it’s national security.”



This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

