Learning is frightening, and writing is pain. None of this, Moore’s writing suggests, means one should avoid such a life.

Perhaps there is no story—and perhaps this is the point. “How to Become a Writer” begins with the urge to write and ends in the desert to which such a desire may deliver the writer—not once, as ending or punishment, but daily, as a kind of side trip, between sentences. (Among the reader’s final instructions: “Quit classes. Quit jobs. Cash in old savings bonds. Now you have time like warts on your hands.”) The story does not, disappointingly, tell one how to become a writer—or at least this was the conclusion I came to when I first read it in a heavy class-assigned anthology. Its cover, which I spent a lot of time staring at, depicted a water-colored figure sitting peacefully at a library table, head bent in concentration as warm light poured in through the window behind them.

This was the kind of aesthetically lovely scene of learning I often tried to slip into—it had to be real, it was on a book—but felt had little to do with the role reading and writing actually played in my life: wrenching, exhausting, and life-altering when things were going well, or at least really going. Learning is frightening, and writing is pain. None of this, Moore’s writing suggests, means one should avoid such a life—only know what they are buying into, so they can take their chance to be something, anything, else.

Two of See What Can Be Done’s most visible themes are the pleasure and the pain of the life of the mind. Moore’s writing sings at the atomic level. She has an affinity for adverbs: John Updike’s satire is “frothily bleak”; a letter of Dawn Powell’s is “gently, icily weeping”; Stanley Elkin’s “prose is exuberantly betroped, exhilaratingly de trop.” There is a sense of energy and play here—of writing that takes shameless pleasure in itself—that animates each piece into something beyond “criticism,” that genre with its inevitable savor of a bitter lozenge of judgment and opinion. One comes to this book not to find out what one should think, or even what Moore thinks, about Don DeLillo or Anais Nin or Alice Munro; the questions one can answer here are, instead, why one might care about them, and how a book or a story or a sentence might offer safety, companionship, sight.

We are not searching for perfection: It is through a book’s manifest flaws, Moore suggests, or through its ability to succeed on its own terms—a criterion she frequently marshals—that it can offer us its greatest insights, and allow us to build on its own incomplete foundations. Moore reveals herself, in her criticism, to be the kind of reader every writer both longs for and fears. She seems to be incapable of missing a trick, and paces through novels like a casino manager surveilling the floor, with a sixth sense for chip hustlers and baloney dice. This is the kind of apparent ESP that can only come from living in language as much as one lives in the hurly-burly beyond—in what the characters in Stoner, John Williams’s novel of academic life, call, simply and fearfully, “the world.”

She seems to be incapable of missing a trick, and paces through novels like a casino manager surveilling the floor.

Of the unconscious tricks many great writers conjure, one of the most wonderful is the ability to let the reader feel, for a moment, that they can look at the world around them through another’s mind. You close the book and still the laugh or sigh of a visiting neighbor is newly complicated, the Midwestern delicacy of cold pack cheese newly worthy of attention. (Wisconsin, where Moore lived for much of this book’s composition, makes glancing appearances throughout, first as ambivalently but tellingly described as Moore’s husband, and then, with the benefit of distance—a divorce, a move from the University of Wisconsin-Madison to Nashville’s Vanderbilt—regarded in full, with reserved, bone-chilling candor, in a review of Making a Murderer.) We cannot be taught brilliance, but we can be taught this practice of noticing, of caring.