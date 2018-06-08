“Do not ever test me again, Andrei,” the president of the United States says to the Russian premier, now that the crisis is over. “Oh, and stay out of our elections. After I speak tomorrow, you’ll have all you can handle to keep rigging your own. Now get the hell out of my country.”

So concludes The President is Missing, a new thriller co-written by James Patterson and Bill Clinton. It is filled with “details only a President could know,” the dust jacket boasts. A fictional president named Jonathan Duncan narrates most of the book, apart from some interludes told from the perspective of assassins and cavorting cyberterrorists. Duncan, like Clinton, is from the South; he’s very concerned with election-rigging; he hates Russia; he thinks the media is too polarized; he’s a great friend to Israel. He’s a perfect hero, liberal in his sympathies but with the war-and-torture bona fides of five John McCains.

President Duncan is a fantasy fusion of Bill and Hillary, minus the scandals, shot full of popularity steroids, then mashed into an action movie complete with shootouts and helicopters and sexy Sarajevan villains. It’s impossible to know who wrote what, but the whole thing is Pattersonian in the extreme. This is not a subtle book. It clobbers the reader over the head with its prose and with its meaningful lines (“I know that most cops, most of the time, do the best they can”). The President is Missing presents a benign fantasy of the presidency, an alternative universe where a Clintonian figure not only occupies the Oval Office but has also thwarted the Russkies—until a gendered twist torpedoes all the fun.

The basic plot is fine. President Duncan meets a mysterious couple—are they terrorists?—who somehow know a code word to which only his inner circle is privy. He realizes there is a traitor in his administration. Worse still, the couple alert him that Suliman Cindoruk, nastiest member of the nasty (but fictional) Sons of Jihad, is poised to destroy the American internet with a virus. Code-named “Dark Ages,” the plot aims at America’s Achilles’ heel—its own greatness.