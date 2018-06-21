In Rockford, however, police-community relations would have to get a lot worse before they could get better. In August 2009, two Rockford cops, both of them white, spotted a 23-year-old African American man named Mark Barmore outside the Kingdom Authority church on the city’s west side. Barmore, who was wanted for questioning after threatening his girlfriend the night before, was talking amicably to the pastor’s wife. When he saw the police, he ran. The officers chased him inside the church, drawing their guns as they followed him downstairs where a child daycare was in session. Barmore shut himself inside a boiler-room closet. The officers did not call for backup. They did not pause to clear out the dozen children in the daycare cowering beside their teachers. And they did not try to reason with the barricaded suspect. They pushed their way into the cramped closet. The cops said Barmore grabbed one of their pistols before they shot him four times at close range; three of the bullets entered his back. Barmore died at the scene.

Hostilities erupted in Rockford after the shooting. Marchers waving I AM HUMAN placards demanded that the two officers be brought to justice. Pro-police demonstrators took to the streets in response. Jesse Jackson and Louis Farrakhan drove up from Chicago to call for accountability and peace. A grand jury ruled the officers’ use of deadly force justified, and no criminal charges were filed. In a separate federal civil rights lawsuit, the city of Rockford settled the case without admitting fault, agreeing to pay Barmore’s family $1.1 million. Melvin Brown, the pastor of Kingdom Authority, said Barmore’s killing was not an isolated incident. “There were two dozen homicides by the police at that time, all ruled justified,” he told me. “The people here do not trust the Rockford Police Department.”

After the Barmore incident, the police in Rockford did begin to institute reforms. Two civil rights attorneys were invited to conduct an independent review of the department, and the force followed most of their 27 recommendations. The department changed its rules on engagement. It added training on nonlethal force and removed obstacles to citizens filing complaints against officers. And the department ended the practice of investigating deadly force incidents internally, creating an oversight body made up of police officers from municipalities in the surrounding counties. Then, in 2016, Dan O’Shea, who had been on the force in Elgin for 17 years, was hired to lead the Rockford department. Although he had not been a resident officer in Elgin, he decided to replicate the program. He had seen the difference when cops lived where they worked. “When one of these officers shows up at the scene of a fight, he’s known the kid for five years,” O’Shea told me. “The personal level leads to de-escalation. There’s no success with us and them.”

In Elgin, budgetary concerns led the city to cut the number of resident officer homes back to four. Gruber now investigates police departments for the civil rights division at the Justice Department. He said the resident officer initiative should be the basis for policing standards around the country. “Every community, and especially what are thought of as the ‘bad’ ones, wants protection and help,” he said. “But community policing can’t be just a program. It has to be a philosophy. It has to be embedded in everything a department does.”

Turner started most days at a police precinct just west of the river, across from a low-rise public housing complex that was in the process of being shuttered. She liked to keep in touch with patrol officers and check in with her district commander before grabbing a squad car. One morning last November, I waited for her on the benches beside the precinct’s front desk. A man in his early twenties with a faded neck tattoo sat across from me, making faces at a baby in his arms. “I’m sorry I’m not the best dad,” he said to the rawboned blond woman next to him.

“You just have to care, or whatever the fuck you said,” the woman told him. At least one of them was required to report regularly at the police station for a felonious reason I didn’t make out. She groaned loudly. “I’m tired of Rockford.”

Moments later, a homeless man, immense and treading gingerly, rolled a suitcase through the electric doors into the precinct. He took a seat alongside me. His name was Jeremy, he broadcast to the room, and he had been banned from most of the shelters in the city for making threats and also, he added sheepishly, for carrying them out. Now he had nowhere to sleep, and the temperature had dipped into the forties, with a chilling rain. “It’s OK, I’m used to it,” he said. But he was trying to puzzle out how he might retrieve a pair of his boots from a halfway house, because he could not legally come within 300 feet of the building.

The next person to enter was a man in his fifties with thick glasses, one of the holdouts from the neighboring housing project. It was his second visit that morning, and the administrator behind a glass partition greeted him by name. He had come by earlier to report that his television had been stolen. He knew the thief. She wasn’t in Rockford at the moment, but the man had returned after sleuthing her real name. The clerk checked it against a database and announced excitedly that there was an existing warrant for the woman’s arrest.

“You can call it in to Crime Stoppers,” she told him. If the police ended up making an arrest, he’d get a reward. “It could at least pay for the television.” The half-listening waiting room snapped to attention.

“Lure her back to Rockford, bro,” the guy holding the baby shouted.

“What you need to do is tell her you got a new TV,” another man plotted.

“Nah, I’ll tell her I got some drugs,” the TV-less man said, warming to the plan. “She’s a heroin addict.”

There was general agreement that this was the right tack.

“Get her in jail, bro!”

Turner, one of only five black women on the force, believed that her department would be more effective if officers were better connected to their neighborhoods.

A few minutes passed, and Turner emerged to collect me. The baby-swaddling man said he recognized her. He’d been a student in a high school where she sometimes worked. “Were you good, or did you get on my nerves?” Turner asked. He’d been good for two years, he confessed, but then was kicked out.

Turner looked him over. “You working?” she asked. She had a knack for extending conversations, drawing people out to discover their needs. She told him about a bus that shuttled people from Rockford to a cluster of factories 45 minutes away. She learned about the opportunity not from her department or a team of social service providers or a list of vetted programs provided to the ROCK officers. She’d seen one of those suspect posters on the side of the road displaying only the word JOBS and a phone number. Turner had phoned—the transportation was free, the staffing company didn’t ask about a criminal record or do a background check, and the pay was $12 an hour. All the young man would need was an ID and a social security number.

“No background check at all?” he asked eagerly. He turned to the mother of the baby. “I’d do 16 hours a day if they let me.”

Turner now walked over to Jeremy, who was missing his boots. He said he had no family in Rockford and wouldn’t return to the Illinois town where he was from. Turner told him she would drive over to the halfway house and try to fetch his shoes.

Community policing is often dismissed by rank and file officers as “women’s work.” Connie Rice, the civil rights attorney who helped the LAPD devise and implement its new community policing strategy, said that officers there disparaged the effort as “pussy policing.” But it may be that departments could learn from a less masculine approach. Women make up about 12 percent of the nation’s police officers. While women have been found to use routine force at about the same rate as men, data collected by the National Center for Women & Policing showed that they accounted for only 5 percent of citizens’ complaints of excessive force. Recent studies by Phillip Goff, a social psychologist at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, have determined that a sense that his manhood is being challenged—more than racism—predicts whether an officer will use excessive force against an African American suspect. Departments encourage and reinforce macho behavior in countless ways, and Goff pointed to community policing as an antidote. “By devaluing hypermasculinity, community policing can reduce the masculinity threat that results in hegemonic racial violence,” he wrote in a 2015 paper with L. Song Richardson. “Although male police officers would still ‘do’ gender, their performance of masculinity would not be tied to physical aggression but rather to their ability to solve problems through creativity and innovation.”

As I rode with Turner, she took me through an affluent neighborhood nestled against the banks of the Rock River, drawing my attention to the aging mansions with handmade wood shingles and copper gutters gleaming in the sun. She said she wasn’t the type to tell her colleagues how to do their jobs. “I am not a teacher of officers by any means,” she insisted. “I’m definitely not the one to say, ‘Hey listen to me.’ ” But she explained that she was one of only five black women on the force, and she did believe that her department would be more effective if officers were better connected to the neighborhoods they patrolled. “If you grew up in Byron, Illinois, and never saw a black person, you might be fearful of your life,” she explained. “Where I might say, ‘Derrick, sit your punk-ass down. Every time you get mad, you talk shit.’ That’s the difference. I call it bringing gasoline or water to a fire. You don’t bring gasoline. If I can talk my way into or out of a situation without putting my hands on anyone, that’s a beautiful thing.”