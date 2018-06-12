Marti Noxon discovered Sarai Walker’s novel Dietland two years ago, when she was scrolling through the Audible app, looking for a new book to listen to as she drove around Los Angeles. She wasn’t looking for new material; she just wanted an amusing distraction, a bit of fluff to alleviate the hours of gridlock. The book’s bright, swimming-pool-blue cover—showing a cupcake covered in sprinkles and outfitted with a pin, like a twee hand grenade—doesn’t scream “radical feminist text.” That only made its contents all the more delicious. Because on the inside, Dietland is wild. It starts out with a Devil Wears Prada patina, telling the story of a young woman toiling in obscurity as a ghostwriter at a glossy teen magazine in Manhattan, but it quickly veers into uncharted territory.

Plum Kettle, the novel’s protagonist, is funny, tortured, brilliant, and devastating when it comes to judgments about herself. She also happens to be 300 pounds. When we meet her, she has just decided to opt for gastric bypass surgery, having tried pretty much every weight-loss method on the planet: She’s lived on cabbage soup and protein dust, green tea and Lean Cuisines. She’s starving and anxious and hovering above her own life as she takes a high dose of an antidepressant known in the novel only as “Y,” a medication she has taken since college. Plum—not her real name, but a nickname she has been unable to shake—is permanently dissatisfied: with her proportions; with her career (she wanted to be a journalist, but instead she is stuck writing advice letters to teenage girls in the voice of Kitty Montgomery, Daisy Chain magazine’s editor-in-chief); with her love life (nonexistent); and with her sense of belonging (she lives alone and eats microwave meals slowly in front of the television night after night).

There are forces swirling around Plum that are much bigger than her personal struggles. She meets a woman in Goth clothing who has been stalking her around town and who encourages her to visit “Calliope House,” an underground feminist club run by Verena Baptist, the daughter of a famous diet guru. At the same time, she goes to Daisy Chain’s sleek offices for a meeting with Kitty, and there she meets a rebellious woman in the beauty closet, who tells Plum that she has been noticing subtle anarchic undertones in her ghostwriting and wants to recruit her to a secret group devoted to “counterprogramming” against women’s magazines. (The group may or may not have ties to Calliope House; this is where it gets twisty!)

All the while, men are being murdered. On the news every day, men are dropping from the sky—literally defenestrated from airplanes—having been abducted and killed by a shadowy individual (or collective) known only as “Jennifer.” As it turns out, the men who disappear are all known abusers of women: rapists, revenge pornographers, violent harassers. Whoever, or whatever Jennifer is, it is a vigilante effort. Plum gets caught up in Jennifer’s web, too, though it would spoil the plot to tell you exactly how it all weaves together. What is important to note is that Dietland begins as a book about one woman’s insecurity and ends up as a satirical romp through the world of women fighting, sometimes bloodily, for their dignity and safety. It makes remarkably nuanced points about rape culture, fat acceptance, impossible beauty standards, and radical self-love. In other words, it is not the book you might expect if you just go by the cartoon cupcake.

