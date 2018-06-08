Border arrests are one of the figures by which Trump measures the success of his presidency. Since taking office, the president has also touted changes in crime and unemployment rates and the value of the stock market. But Trump has almost no direct control over the forces that shape these numbers. That makes his reliance on them something of a double-edged sword: taking credit for the positive results means taking responsibility for the negative ones as well.



Immigration experts acknowledged that Trump’s surprise election may have been responsible for the severe, historically aberrant drop in border arrests in 2017. At the same time, they pointed to larger economic and social forces as the primary factors that drive migration to the United States. Experts also indicated that the changing demographics of who crosses the border and why they attempt the arduous trek.

While Trump has often singled out Mexican migrants, whom he called “rapists” when he announced his campaign in 2015, they account for a shrinking proportion of U.S. border apprehensions. In 2000, roughly 98 percent of the 1.6 million migrants caught at the border hailed from Mexico. Both the overall number of migrants and the proportion from Mexico steadily dropped in the following years, especially after the Great Recession hit.

Doris Meissner, a senior fellow at the Migration Policy Institute, cited two factors for this broader decrease: changing demographics in Mexico that reduced the number of young people entering the workforce, and a post-9/11 surge in border-security funding that made it harder to enter the U.S. “Overall economic conditions have made it much more realistic for Mexicans to think of their future being in Mexico,” Meissner, who is also a former Immigration and Naturalization Service commissioner, told me. “Enforcement at the border has also been an important part of that. It’s gotten tighter and tighter.”

By 2017, only 48 percent of those arrested at the border were Mexican. The rest were mostly Guatemalans, Hondurans, and El Salvadorans seeking humanitarian asylum. “What has changed is that Mexicans have increasingly been replaced by Central Americans who are not so much following the seasonal rhythms of U.S. labor demand as trying to escape horrendous conditions at home,” Doug Massey, a Princeton University sociology professor who studies international migration, told me.