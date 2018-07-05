Jamison relates her life in fits and starts, zig-zagging from her time at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop to her freshman year at Harvard to her graduate study at Yale. The lack of chronology makes for a degree of confusion—when, exactly, did she go to Nicaragua for a month or spend the summer in Bolivia, and how soon after breaking up with Daniel did she meet Dave?—but it allows her to digress to her heart’s content, providing in the process unexpected perceptions and expertly distilled research. She reflects on the sinister promise of late capitalism (“transformation through consumption”); the genetic factors of alcoholism; the fate of Charles Jackson after he wrote The Lost Weekend; Amy Winehouse; David Foster Wallace’s Infinite Jest; and what actually happens in Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

THE RECOVERING: INTOXICATION AND ITS AFTERMATH By Leslie Jamison Little, Brown, 544 pp., $30

In many ways, The Recovering is both a history of writers and alcoholism and an argument with the “romance of the white logic”: the idea that alcoholism, and the torment it presumably assuages, is “generative,” that it fuels creative genius. “I idolized the iconic drunk writers,” Jamison explains, “because I understood their drinking as proof of extreme interior weather: volatile and authentic. If you needed to drink that much, you had to hurt, and drinking and writing were two different responses to that same molten pain. You could numb it, or else grant it a voice.”

Jamison’s own descent into blackout-level drinking begins in college, where she feels lonely and ill at ease. “It seemed like everyone had met her boyfriend on a pre-orientation camping trip. When I looked in the mirror, I saw someone tall and ungainly, with a large nose and pleading eyes, a frizzy triangle of thick brown hair.” She has hinted earlier at the vulnerability—her chronic childhood shyness and self-harm during high school—that draws her to alcohol. Her parents are models of achievement; her mother wrote her doctoral dissertation on infant malnutrition in rural Brazil, and her father is an economist who works on health policy in the developing world. She has two much-admired older brothers, whom she loves “wildly, extravagantly.” When she is nine, her father tells Jamison somewhat opaquely that drinking “wasn’t dangerous for everyone, but it was dangerous for us.” She craves her father’s approval “like I craved perfect grades, perfect test scores.” Her parents get divorced when she is eleven.

During her first semester at Harvard, Jamison feels shrouded in sadness and develops an eating disorder; she loses 25 pounds and throws out a jar of peanut butter, afraid she might “eat the whole thing in one sitting” but then, struck by hunger, forages in a dumpster to retrieve it. Most of all, Jamison starts drinking, getting quickly caught up in alcohol’s “buzz and glint.” She describes its hold on her, a good girl looking to get out of her self-imposed confinement: “Drinking felt like the opposite of restriction. It was freedom. It was giving in to wanting, rather than refusing it. It was abandon. Abandon as in recklessness, but also sudden departure: leaving behind the starving self, its cold skeletal shell.” She functions all the while at an impressively high level, applying to and getting accepted by The Advocate, Harvard’s coveted and fiercely competitive literary magazine, and performing well in class, even while inebriated.

When Jamison moves to New Haven to begin graduate school, her addiction to alcohol deepens. “I decided to drink differently: no more beer, no more rum. Only clear liquor, which seemed purer when I imagined it traveling through me, and white wine.” She falls in love with Peter, another graduate student, and in between discussing “Victorian illness memoirs” or “the etymology of the word ‘render,’ ” they sink into the numbing experience of drinking together: “Booze let me live inside moments without the endless chatter of my own self-conscious annotation…. Self-awareness burned off like fog and there we were, watching America’s Next Top Model on his Ikea bed.” She eventually breaks up with Peter and takes up with “a charming, gregarious poet” named Dave, whose drinking style is “elegant and restrained.”