Keith’s experiment, though The Atlantic article avoided the word, falls under the broad category of “geoengineering,” an umbrella term covering a large number of different experimental engineering projects aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change. They include everything from obstructing solar radiation with space-based mirrors to spraying clouds with sea water to whiten them, increasing their reflectivity. These ideas, no matter how far-fetched, find broad appeal in western societies. The Atlantic article was shared widely, as was the report last October about a Swiss company that said it could suck carbon dioxide out of the air and turn it into stone, “pulling us back from the brink.” Similar excitement abounds about dumping iron filings in the ocean to boost plankton growth to allow the sea to absorb more carbon dioxide, and so on.

What explains this growing obsession with techno-fixes for climate change? One reason, surely, is that many of us worry about how long Earth will remain inhabitable; any potential solution to a crisis that is already killing millions is worth exploring. But another reason, just as surely, is that many of us don’t want to have to make the challenging sacrifices—personal, political, and economic—to address the problem.

The hope that science will ride to the rescue is driven by a total faith in technological progress. And there are many such examples to comfort us. Stanford professor Paul Elrich’s dire predictions of worldwide mass starvation in his 1968 book, The Population Bomb, were averted by advances that increased agricultural yields worldwide.

But looking closer at Keith’s project—a joint effort between Harvard scientists and the company Carbon Engineering—there are troubling signs. The rub in The Atlantic’s article is that recycling carbon—pulling it from the air, then emitting it anew—would merely sustain the dangerously high concentrations of it in the atmosphere, rather than reducing it (as most scientists say is necessary to reverse climate change). There’s no market incentive for companies to take CO2 out of the air for good. “Carbon Engineering could pump it deep into the ground, reducing the amount of heat-trapping gas in the atmosphere,” Meyer wrote. “But such a technique wouldn’t give Carbon Engineering any product to sell, and there are no buyers stepping up to front the effort, for now.”

Geoengineering projects are fraught with unintended consequences. Scientists don’t know how spraying clouds with sea water would affect precipitation, potentially devastating the food systems. Dumping iron filings in the ocean would have unknown effects for marine life. Injecting aerosols into the atmosphere could cause droughts. Meddling with climatic systems we don’t understand, in the service of solving global warming, could just make the crisis worse.