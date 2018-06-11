When we meet Peterson a second time, for de Lestrade’s 2013 follow-up film The Staircase: The Last Chance, he has—spoilers ahead—spent eight years in jail, and looks completely changed. He is physically frail, hobbling to and from his visitations with his lawyers and family. This special ends better for Peterson; in the years since Peterson’s trial, the state’s blood spatter analyst Duane Deaver is discovered to be a fraud, having fabricated information about dozens of cases throughout his career. As Deaver’s testimony largely swayed the jury to convict, Peterson is finally granted a new trial and returns home—to a small apartment—on bail. Once home, he begins to regain his strength, even though he is indigent and can no longer afford glossy legal representation. Rudolf stays on the case pro bono, desperate to see a different outcome; he tells the cameras several times that Peterson’s conviction shook his belief in justice to its very core.

He shouts at his Amazon Alexa to play his favorite Leonard Cohen song, “Everybody Knows,” which is a bleak dirge about systems being rigged.

When we meet Peterson a final time, in the three new episodes that Netflix has added this year, he is negotiating a plea bargain. He no longer spouts eloquent turns of phrase, or drops witticisms during legal meetings. Instead, he seems exhausted and beaten. He shouts at his Amazon Alexa to play his favorite Leonard Cohen song, “Everybody Knows,” which is a bleak dirge about systems being rigged, about the world never falling in one’s favor. It’s a bitter song, but almost funny. And in fact, Peterson does get the last laugh—after entering an Alford plea in February of 2017, he is now a free man, convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to time already served.

We still cannot know if Peterson killed his wife and his guilt or innocence is not the point of the documentary. The point is to wear us out, to string us along, to make us witness hours and hours of testimony in fluorescent rooms, and then to leave us with an elderly man in a sagging shirt, humming along to a song about how life is garbage. There is no justice for Kathleen, no closure for her family. When Peterson walks out of the courtroom for the last time, Kathleen’s sisters are still vibrating with rage.

The Staircase provides thrills, if that’s what you are yearning for in your comfy murder pants. There is a twist involving a prior death on a staircase, the exhumation of a body, the revelation that Michael Peterson was bisexual and arranging meet-ups with male escorts, the discovery that he fudged some details about his war record in Vietnam. There’s the moment his step-daughter turns against him and decides to sit on the DA’s side of the courtroom; the discovery of a potential murder weapon in a garage; and the many unbelievable reversals of fortune that result in Peterson’s eventual release. There is even more intrigue in the now-infamous “owl theory,” the proposition that Kathleen was brutally attacked by a raptor. But ultimately, The Staircase is less a series about crazy plot twists and one about relationships and how they change over time. (One relationship that developed is never mentioned on screen; apparently the series’ editor, Sophie Brunet, fell in love with Michael Peterson while he was in jail and they carried on a years-long correspondence and relationship that ended in 2017.)

Peterson’s two adopted daughters, Margaret and Martha Ratliff, never abandon their father or doubt his innocence, but their journey over the past 15 years may be the most heartbreaking. Both women, who were 19 and 20 when their father first went to jail, were shattered by the verdict and unprepared for the public eye. While they continue to support their father, they seem more and more devoted to each other over time, drawn into a world that only they can understand. In the final episodes, they have both dyed their hair the same unnatural mermaid green color, as if they belong to the same rare species. They are a direct link to the more meta-aspects of the documentary; they speak about the burden of being on camera for much of their lives, how they were reality TV stars without ever asking for it, that the documentary forever binds them to the worst evening of their life (which was also the day before Margaret’s birthday). In a final scene, Margaret admits to her father that she goes by her married name at work and never discloses her connection to the case to strangers. He seems relieved. “That’s what you should do,” he tells her, softly.

If The Staircase had ended after just eight episodes, it would have been a worthy artifact: the first action-packed prestige true crime cable series, the blueprint for so many series to come. But in revisiting his material again and again, de Lestrade has made something far more resonant, because by the end, there is so little left to say. Peterson shimmies out of jail for a final time, but no one feels too triumphant. Kathleen’s sister, Constance Zamperini, reads a withering statement to the judge about the documentary itself, calling de Lestrade biased and manipulative. No one comes out of this story clean, not even the documentarian. And at the center of it all: a lacuna. A woman who will never return. The Staircase may look like a welcome escape, but it does what many other true crime series won’t: It ends on a pathetic note. It drops you off in a sad, hopeless place, and refuses to pick you up again.