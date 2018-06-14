There wasn’t any fresh evidence or new revelation. He just wanted someone—especially someone with as much renown as Arthur Conan Doyle, who had advocated for him a decade before, but seemed to have moved on—to stand up for him. The next two years would prove pivotal. A book by the journalist William Park, The Truth About Oscar Slater (written with Conan Doyle’s emotional and financial support and published in March 1927) uncovered further instances of fabrication by law enforcement: the original search warrant on Slater, Park revealed, had actually been obtained under false pretenses. Park’s book finally seemed to wake Scotland up to Slater’s plight, and when he faced another hearing—with Conan Doyle, Roughead, and Park all in attendance or giving testimony—it led, at last, to his release.

Conan Doyle For the Defense is most successful when it loosens itself from conventional mystery plotting and focuses more on the principals and their emotional states. Slater, in his letters from prison to family members he will hardly see for the next two decades, emerges in all his complexity, his personality ranging from even-tempered to outright despair. “You write me in your letters that there is no wonder if I have lost interest in you,” he wrote to his sister, Malchen, late in his imprisonment. “I can only lose interest in you when I cease to exist.” And to a family friend in 1910: “I am a broken and a ruined man and will—so long as I live—make every endeavor—so far as possible—to free my family from this awful shame.”



Conan Doyle, by contrast, is fueled by principle, his outrage stoked when court decisions do not go Slater’s way or when the public seems largely uninterested in the case, and then elated when, at last, the Scottish government finally nullifies Slater’s conviction. “Who can restore the vanished years?” Conan Doyle wrote in in a thunderous essay introducing Park’s book. “It is indeed a lamentable story of official blundering from start to finish.”

For a man wrongfully convicted and for a detective novelist, Slater’s release should have been a perfect ending. It was no such thing.

For a man wrongfully convicted and for a detective novelist, Slater’s release should have been a perfect ending. It was no such thing. Once Slater was freed from Glasgow prison in 1928, he faced narrowed prospects. The “Slater” name, and its associated infamy, slammed doors on professional opportunities and brought back painful memories, so he reverted back to his birth name of Leschziner. Not only was the real murderer never properly identified, but the relationship between Slater and Conan Doyle devolved into something ugly: By the time Conan Doyle died, in 1930, Slater and he were estranged. Worse, the estrangement had its roots in a dispute over money. The Scottish government gave Slater six thousand pounds in compensation when he was released; Slater took the money, since he had none at the time, but didn’t realize that Conan Doyle expected to be paid for his considerable time and expense in aiding Slater’s defense.



Slater’s understandable need for a short-term need for money clashed with Conan Doyle’s “deep, abiding principle” that “absolute probity in fiscal matters...was one of the canonical imperatives of the upright life.” There was no ironclad agreement between the two men that Conan Doyle would be paid, only an assumption on his part. Their relationship unraveled, with Conan Doyle going so far as to attack Slater by letter: “You seem to have taken leave of your senses. If you are indeed responsible for your actions, then you are the most ungrateful as well as the most foolish person whom I have ever known.” The two men went to court over who was entitled to the six thousand pounds, ultimately settling for a mere 250 pounds only months before the detective writer died in July 1930.

As Fox notes, reading their “increasingly vitriolic” letters, Conan Doyle treated Slater “more as an archetype than an individual.” Slater, the cause, the avatar for justice denied, was worth every fight, whereas Slater, the “disreputable, rolling-stone of a man,” proved a deep disappointment. To some credit, Conan Doyle understood that “eighteen years of unjust imprisonment” had left its mark on Slater. But what he did not fully grok was that Slater deserved to be treated as a real and complex person, not a one-dimensional character. Conan Doyle had dwelt so long in the land of Sherlock Holmes stories, where ingenious reasoning led to audacious solutions, that he could not see how Slater defied traditional narrative—and that he was far messier than any fictional character of Conan Doyle’s devising.