On Monday, the House Oversight Committee’s top Democrat delivered a letter to Pruitt, accusing him of “intentionally delaying the release of documents under FOIA relating to your tenure at EPA.” Congressman Elijah Cummings said two of Pruitt’s former top aides testified that Pruitt ordered EPA staff to focus on old public records requests related to the Obama administration, and not to fulfill requests related to him until those were finished. This is not a normal practice; in fact, Pruitt’s former senior advisor Sarah Greenwalt told Cummings she explicitly advised against it. She recommended that EPA respond to FOIA requests the normal way—“as they come in, recognizing that some FOIAs are larger than others and more time-consuming and more complicated than others.”

Internal EPA emails cited by Cummings also showed that Pruitt directed his political staff to review FOIA-requested documents before they were released to the public. That way, political staff could ensure the documents wouldn’t be damaging to Pruitt’s reputation. And if they were, Pruitt’s political staff would have enough time to think up an excuse or response. Together, these policies have caused a dramatic slow-down in public records responses, Cummings said.

Policies like these could certainly explain why I haven’t yet gotten David Schnare’s resignation letter or emails regarding his resignation. If either exists, it’s possible they would be damaging. Schnare was a senior member of Trump’s transition team at the EPA, and abruptly resigned less than a month after Pruitt became administrator. He later called his resignation a “question of integrity,” and in an interview with The Daily Caller News Foundation he said he had a “much deeper story” than he was willing to tell at the time.

But I’m far from the only reporter seeking information that may be needlessly delayed because of Pruitt’s policies.

My latest FOIA request with EPA is 960th in their queue. They are "handling" Obama era requests to stall having to handle Pruitt-related ones. — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) June 14, 2018

I just got an email from the EPA saying a FOIA request I submitted in April will likely not be addressed until October 2019...



"The Office of the Administrator has experienced a significant increase in FOIA requests since the start of this administration."



GOOD GRAVY AMERICA pic.twitter.com/rrJqwNrXBM — JackieFlynnMogensen (@Jackie_Flynn_) June 1, 2018

On April 3 of this year, Huffington Post reporter Ashley Feinberg filed a request for “any and all electronic correspondence” between EPA staffer Millan Hupp and Pruitt. Hupp, who resigned from her job as Pruitt’s scheduler last week, was at the center of many Pruitt controversies, the most famous one being that Pruitt allegedly asked Hupp to find him a used mattress from one of Trump’s hotels. On June 1, Feinberg received an email from EPA saying her request was 1,208th in the queue, with an estimated completion date of September 27, 2019—542 days after she filed it.

